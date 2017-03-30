News By Tag
Global Television Advertising Market Expected to Reach US$ 290 Billion By 2022
According to IMARC Group's latest report, the global television advertisement market reached a value of around US$ Billion 232 in 2016, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6.8% during 2009-2016.
The report analyses the market trends of television advertising and evaluates the influences which have led this market to overtake other mediums of advertising. Television advertising synthesizes sound with visual graphics which prompt a powerful emotional impact on the viewers and tends to create a lasting impression on their mind. This substitutes for the psychological impact extended by print-advertising or radio-advertising as these target only the optical senses and auditory senses respectively, thereby failing to have a powerful overall impression. Television advertising also facilitates the advertisers to devise ad-content bearing in mind the needs and demands of the target audience.
The report makes a thorough evaluation of the market on the basis of service types which are segmented as terrestrial, multi-channel and online television. Although the terrestrial network owns the largest market share, online television emerges as the fastest growing medium of television advertising. Further, the report provides a segmentation of the key regions which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America represents the largest market for television advertising. The report has also covered the competitive landscape of the market with the key players being CBS, Comcast, News Corporation, Viacom and Cox Communications.
This report provides a deep insight into the global television advertising market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, key market drivers and challenges, recent trends, Porter's five forces analysis, television advertising pricing models, margins in television advertising, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, researchers, consultants, investors, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the television advertising industry in any manner.
