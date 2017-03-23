Country(s)
Industry News
Lorenz & Generis Announce Integration for Regulatory Publishing from CARA
LORENZ and Generis announce the integration of their LORENZ docuBridge and CARA products to support regulatory publishing from Documentum
This strategic partnership means that Generis and LORENZ can give customers the ability to author and publish with two industry-leading solutions: CARA for authors, and docuBridge for publishers. The integration will allow a user to drag and drop contents from CARA to docuBridge submissions, leaving all technical tasks like authentication, registration and versioning to the interface between the two systems.
"There is an increasing demand from our clients to have a seamless creation-to-
Echoing the sentiments, Wolfgang Witzel, President of LORENZ Life Sciences Group noted that "this joint effort with Generis brings more secure functionality and additional features to the general CMS Module of docuBridge, the submission management and publishing solution from LORENZ. The two combined systems will deliver real value to customers, allowing them to be both more efficient and compliant in the challenging market of Drug Regulatory Affairs. We're delighted with this new partnership."
CARA provides customers an industry-leading, cost-effective and highly flexible user interface, either on premises or in the cloud, when they need to upgrade from Webtop; Generis's customers include 8 of the top 10 largest Life Science companies as well as government and finance company, and there are over 300,000 licenses users of Generis software products. CARA in particular not only provides a high degree of ergonomic and functional advantages, but comes with a set of Life Sciences solutions pre-packaged as accelerators or "RapidDeploy"
LORENZ docuBridge is the most established standard solution in small, medium and large companies as well as regulatory agencies for compiling, publishing, managing and reviewing electronic submissions. The software complies with all global eCTD standards and NeeS. It also offers a clear sequence of expansions that are designed to cope with European portals, RPS, connections to third party systems and process automation.
About LORENZ Life Sciences Group
LORENZ Life Sciences Group (www.lorenz.cc) has been developing and marketing software solutions for the Life Sciences market since 1989. LORENZ has an array of Regulatory Information Management solutions geared towards industry, health authorities and academia which enable enforcing compliance globally. LORENZ's tried and tested portfolio offers Product Registration/
About Generis Knowledge Management, Inc.
Generis has been providing leading-edge software for content management systems including Documentum, SharePoint, Alfresco and Oracle WebCenter since 1997. The company has more than 50 customers across industries from Federal Government, through Life Sciences and Engineering to Media, Publishing and Financial. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL, and has its principal development centers in Europe. Customers include 6 of the global top 10 Life Science companies, Federal and State governments, engineering and media companies.
CARA has recently won a number of awards including the Compliance Product of the Year, and Generis was featured in Forbes and also as one of the Top 20 Most Promising CMS Vendors by CIO Review magazine. For more information about Generis visit www.generiscorp.com
Contact
Generis: info@generiscorp.com
Lorenz: www.lorenz.cc/
***@generiscorp.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse