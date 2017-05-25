 
March 2017





Liquid Robotics to provide address at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2017

SMi will open its doors in London for the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference this May.
 
 
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2017
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2017
 
KENSINGTON, England - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Gold sponsors of the event, Liquid Robotics will be providing an address on day one of the event. Daniel J. Middleton the Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Business Development will be speaking about 'The Digital Ocean: the Future of Maritime Surveillance'.

Daniel will discuss that over the past decade, Unmanned Systems have transitioned from novel technologies to workhorse systems for maritime surveillance. This is based on their value of extending surveillance coverage at lower risks and costs than today's manned systems. The challenge, today and over the next decade, is to create a seafloor to space network for real-time monitoring and communication of threats. To connect ocean sensors, devices, manned and unmanned vehicles together to form a data and communications network for real-time maritime intelligence. This is Liquid Robotics' vision to help create the Digital Ocean: a critical enabler to the future of Maritime Surveillance and superiority.

The event will feature 18 presentations, 2 panel discussions, 5+ hours of networking time and a pre-conference interactive workshop. The full three days will cover a variety of unmanned systems and aspects including UUVs, USVs, UAVs, ASW, ASuW and UWW. Other topics which will be discussed include: Exercise Unmanned Warrior, future naval operations, mine warfare, manned-unmanned teaming, the role of NATO, off board sensor systems, hydrography, oceanography the blue economy and so much more…

Running alongside the 2 day event will be the pre-conference workshop hosted by Nick Lambert Associated Ltd on 'Tackling the Issues Surrounding Situational Awareness Systems'.

To view the full programme with all speakers and their presentations or for those wanting to attend the conference or workshop visit the event website on www.umsconference.com/prlog

There is currently an early bird offer available; book by 31st of March to save £100 off the conference price.

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2017 Gold Sponsor – Liquid Robotics

For sponsorship packages: Contact Justin Predescu +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or e-mail jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.

For delegate enquiries: Contact Thomas Cox on +44 (0)20 7827 6066 or email tcox@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries, contact Zoe Gale on +44 20 7827 6138 or zgale@smi-online.co.uk

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology
24 -25 May 2017
London, UK
www.umsconference.com/prlog
Contact e-mail: zgale@smi-online.co.uk
Contact tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6066
#UMSTechnology
Gold Sponsor – Liquid Robotics

---- END ----

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

