Liquid Robotics to provide address at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2017
SMi will open its doors in London for the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference this May.
Daniel will discuss that over the past decade, Unmanned Systems have transitioned from novel technologies to workhorse systems for maritime surveillance. This is based on their value of extending surveillance coverage at lower risks and costs than today's manned systems. The challenge, today and over the next decade, is to create a seafloor to space network for real-time monitoring and communication of threats. To connect ocean sensors, devices, manned and unmanned vehicles together to form a data and communications network for real-time maritime intelligence. This is Liquid Robotics' vision to help create the Digital Ocean: a critical enabler to the future of Maritime Surveillance and superiority.
The event will feature 18 presentations, 2 panel discussions, 5+ hours of networking time and a pre-conference interactive workshop. The full three days will cover a variety of unmanned systems and aspects including UUVs, USVs, UAVs, ASW, ASuW and UWW. Other topics which will be discussed include: Exercise Unmanned Warrior, future naval operations, mine warfare, manned-unmanned teaming, the role of NATO, off board sensor systems, hydrography, oceanography the blue economy and so much more…
Running alongside the 2 day event will be the pre-conference workshop hosted by Nick Lambert Associated Ltd on 'Tackling the Issues Surrounding Situational Awareness Systems'.
