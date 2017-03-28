 
Industry News





ICONS Coffee Couture expands its famous Cookie Cake Collection

ICONS is welcoming Oreo Cookie Cake as the latest creation of German Executive Chef Lara Allegra Lange to its Cookie Cake family
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- ICONS Coffee Couture, a fashionable lifestyle coffee chain with German heritage, expands its Cookie Cake collection post a huge demand on the launch of its Original ICONS Cookie Cake, the first ever as such. Flawlessly blending fashion and food, ICONS Coffee Couture introduces its second Cookie Cake flavor Oreo to its assortment. Handmade with zero refined sugar, ICONS' continues its mission to make the usually so unhealthy sweets & treats as healthy as they can be - while still being deliciously sweet and tasty! With a menu innovated by former model and owner, Elena Weber, with German Executive Chef, Lara Allegra Lange, ICONS synergize for a stunning lifestyle Coffee House experience.

ICONS is continuously looking at introducing various new blends such as Kopi Luwak, Panama Gesha and Jamaican Blue ICONS surprises with an always changing assortment of the world's most exclusive and expensive coffee's and therefore authentic Coffee Couture!

ICONS Oreo Cookie Cakes

The finest mix there is, ICONS puts together two decadent indulgences, a delicious sponge cake with a soft cookie dough heart that makes for a healthy and delicious dessert experience. Served with a scoop of ICONS' own healthy ice creams, the cookie cake is served warm, and prepared without refined sugars. The cookie cake is available in two flavors, chocolate chip, its Original flavor and Oreo Cookie Cake as its newest creation.

Lara Alegra Lange, Executive Chef, ICONS Coffee Couture, said, "The cookie cake organically blends three of my favorite guilty pleasures, ice cream, cake and cookie dough. We are always looking at exciting breakthroughs in designing our menu, and look forward to the response of customers to the latest addition to our ICONS Cookie Cake Family!"

Where to find ICONS Coffee Couture in UAE:

-        Deerfields Mall, Abu Dhabi

-        Hazza Stadium, Alain

-        Cayan Tower, Dubai

-        Sheikh Zayed Road, DWTC, Dubai

-        Sahara Centre, Sharjah

-        Al Hamra Mall, Ras Al Khaimah

Julphar Towers, Ras Al Khaimah
Source:ICONS Coffee Couture
