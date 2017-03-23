News By Tag
Big Data and Hadoop Developer Live Online Training by Industry Expert
Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform
This course is aiming to prepare you for the Big Data world by delivering in-depth knowledge of key concepts required to ingest and process data on a Hadoop cluster. In this course you will get the insight understanding of Hadoop ecosystem like Spark, Hive, Flume, Sqoop, and Impala.
Who should do this course?
This course is designed for professionals who are familiar with programming, linux commands and looking a career path in Data Analytics area.
· Developers
· IT Architects
· Programmers
· Business Intelligence professionals
· Recent graduates looking for a career path in Big Data
After completing this course you will be able to -
· Understand the core concept of HDFS
· Distribute and process data using Hadoop cluster and Apache Spark
· Use Sqoop and Flume for data loading
· Work with Pig, Hive and YARN to perform data analytics
· Understand the data structure in tables using Impala and Hive
For Big Data and Hadoop Developer Online Training Course –
http://www.hub4tech.com/
Contact
Hub4Tech
+91–9069139140
info@hub4tech.com
