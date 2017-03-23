Big Data and Hadoop Developer Live Online Training by Industry Expert

Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform

-- Big Data and Hadoop Developer live online training will make you an expert in HDFS, MapReduce, Hbase, Hive, Pig, Yarn, Oozie, Flume and Sqoop using real-time use cases on Retail, Social Media, Aviation, Tourism, Finance domain. Hub4Tech offers this course by corporate experienced trainer.This course is aiming to prepare you for the Big Data world by delivering in-depth knowledge of key concepts required to ingest and process data on a Hadoop cluster. In this course you will get the insight understanding of Hadoop ecosystem like Spark, Hive, Flume, Sqoop, and Impala.This course is designed for professionals who are familiar with programming, linux commands and looking a career path in Data Analytics area.· Developers· IT Architects· Programmers· Business Intelligence professionals· Recent graduates looking for a career path in Big Data· Understand the core concept of HDFS· Distribute and process data using Hadoop cluster and Apache Spark· Use Sqoop and Flume for data loading· Work with Pig, Hive and YARN to perform data analytics· Understand the data structure in tables using Impala and Hive