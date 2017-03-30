News By Tag
Inteliment wins the Gold at 'ModiNomics - the Skoch Digital India Awards'
Wins Skoch 'Gold Digital India Awards' as well as recognised with 'Order of Merit Award' and ranked amongst Top 100 SME's in India.
The Gold Award is presented to Inteliment for its 'Innovation in Technology, that fosters the inclusion and adoption of the flagship programs by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India's 'Digital India' and 'Make in India' initiatives. Inteliment has also been recognized as 'India's Top 100 SME Company' and was awarded 'Skoch Order of Merit'.
"We are excited, this recognition comes timely. With a strong push from our Hon Prime Minister for Digital India and Make in India programs, industry and people are generating more and more data. For Digitised Products and Services our iDS Platform simplifies Data Science and Decision Engineering for Industry 4.0, Social Media & Bigdata Analytics. Government can leverage on this for Citizen Engagement as well as maximise data value of eGoverence."
Inteliment's Managing Director, Prashant Pansare received the honour at the hands of Dr. M Ramachandran (Former Secretary, Urban Development, GOI) and Shri. Sameer Kochhar, Chairman, SKOCH Group.
About Skoch Awards
Skoch Award seeks to recognize excellence and significant contributions to the cause of Innovation in Technology, Demonstrated Business Success, Excellence in Customer Service, Economic Value Addition. The Awards are based on the philosophy of spearheading positive socio-economic changes through recognizing individuals and enterprises who have contributed immensely to salutary transformations in society and governance by displaying exemplary leadership abilities. The Skoch Foundation Awards are the highest independently instituted civilian honours in India.
About Inteliment
Inteliment is a niche Data Analytics company — helping enterprises leverage on their data assets with insightful Business Analytics. Inteliment's innovative Data Science platform – iDS encapsulate set of Data-Driven Analytical Solutions, Tools, Techniques and Infrastructure and allows data scientists, engineers, and business users unlock the value of data at every stage of the data journey and decision making.
Inteliment has established 'Inteli-Labs' a managed Innovation Centre—that engages in Technology R&D, Value Co-creation, Rapid Prototyping for our Customers, Technology and Business as well as Academia. Inteliment has its business operations in India, Australia, Singapore and Finland.
For more information on Inteliment, visit www.inteliment.com
