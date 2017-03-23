News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ESSEC Business School introduces International Business School programs for all students
ESSEC Business School was the first business school outside of North America to be accredited by the AACSB and is known as one of the leading business schools in the world.
The school is located in France, Singapore, Morocco, and Mauritius. It offers a broad variety of specialized master's degree programs (Global MBA and executive MBAs) in fields like Management or Finance. It also offers Ph.D. and bachelor's programs. ESSEC offers a unique pedagogical approach. This approach is founded on the creation and dissemination of cutting- edge knowledge, a blend of academic learning and practical experience, and a multicultural openness and dialogue.
Programs:
MSc in Management: (http://www.essec.edu/
2/3 of your courses are chosen by you. Flexibility is at the heart of the curriculum and lets you design and adapt your study-work path. 98.2% employability rate for those graduates who choose to go directly into work, find their job within 6 months of graduating. A €65K average starting salary and you will progress quickly in your chosen career not only in terms of salary but in competencies!
Advanced Master Strategy & Management of International Business: (http://www.essec.edu/
There are 8 tracks to choose from, tailored to achieve your career goals and in partnership with 4 leading business schools abroad. There is a 97% employability rate. Graduates on the job market got their first job within 4 months of completing the program. Over 2500 alumni worldwide. Based abroad or at home, they work on international projects and as a part of international teams.
Master in Finance: (http://www.essec.edu/
Having 75% international students means you can learn from your classmates who come from all over the world and experience true international exposure. With a world-class faculty of 30 finance professors, known globally for their academic excellence and research in all fields of finance, such as corporate finance, financial markets, and asset management. Fast track your career to work in the world's leading banks and best financial institutions in 15 intensive months. Available in Paris and Singapore.
Global BBA:
Connected to the program are 145 partner universities. Find your dream exchange program from our vast network of prestigious university partners. 70% of the Global BBA Alumni work internationally. Based abroad or at home working on international projects, you will be taken all over the world. $50K starting salary. Embark on your high-flying career with a starting salary comparable to many junior MBA programs. Available in France, Singapore, Morocco, and Mauritius.
Global MBA (http://www.essec.edu/
12 intensive months means you can fast-track your career by gaining international business skills and networks in under a year. This full-time MBA offers six Majors (luxury brand management, hospitality management, finance, entrepreneurship & innovation, digital business) with an overall emphasis on international markets. 90% international students. Study amongst skilled professionals from all over the world and learn from each other's differences. A minimum of 3 countries included. Experience first-hand business practices on two intercontinental campuses, Paris and Singapore, and during a field trip.
Contact Information
ESSEC Business School
Address: 3 avenue Bernard Hirsch
CS 50105 Cergy 95021 Cergy- Pontoise Cedex France
Phone: +33 (0)1 34 43 30 00
Fax: +33 (0)1 34 43 30 01
For more contact info, visit here http://www.essec.edu/
source: http://www.bignetindia.com/
Contact
ESSEC Sales
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse