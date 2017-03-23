Webinar on how Insurers can invest in Data Analytics to Improve Decisions with Insights

ASSYST will host a Complimentary Webinar on Insurance Data Analytics Actionable insights, smarter decisions, and improved business outcomes.

Ali Alakalamchi

***@assyst.net Ali Alakalamchi

-- ASSYST's PanBI Big Data Analytics, a web-based, and mobile ready collaborative data analytics platform provider, will host a live, complimentary webinar titled, "Insurance Data Analytics", on Thursday, April 6, 2017, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM Eastern Time. The webinar will offer expert advice from Ali Alkalamchi, Insurance Analytics Specialist.Data Analytics has been used in a number of industries to allow the organizations and companies harness their data and use it to identify new opportunities. Technology disruption, market volatility, changing B2B / B2C customer buying behavior, adoption of AI/Machine Learning and competition from digital native firms are some of the persistent challenges being faced by Insurance firms.In the case of brokerages and agencies, decisions around quoting, servicing, customer and financial management have always been core to their operations. Insurance companies recognize that compiling a large volume of data the insurance industry operates with, arriving at meaningful information, can be a challenging task. More than ever, CIOs, CFOs need readily-available data on investment opportunities and risks which in turn facilitates Insurers to take right decisions to optimize returns.This upcoming webinar will share thoughts on how small to medium sized Insurance Brokerages and Agencies can drive insights to improve customer satisfaction for your insurance organization with business intelligence solution.This online session will cover:• Industry Landscape• Challenges• Insurance Data Analytics Solution• Insights by PanBI• Q & AFollow this link to register for the webinar -About ASSYST Insurance Practice:ASSYST has been offering solutions to the Insurance sector for the past 15 years with specific focus on mid-sized brokerages and agencies. ASSYST's practice includes functional knowledge of systems such as Business Acquisition, Quoting, Policy Administration, Claims Processing, Distribution, Reporting and Regulatory Compliance, CRM, Billing and Carrier Workflow across P&C, Life, Auto and Home lines.Our solutions, platforms, and managed services offer agility and speed needed to make technology adoption, transformation and sustainment goals, and a reality. We operate centers of excellence in the areas of Core systems modernization, Digital, Portals, Data Analytics, and Knowledge Management, two critical components in today's digital strategy portfolio. To accelerate adoption, ASSYST offers ready to deploy platforms, access to subject matter experts and good practice templates. Our customers include some of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms.For more details:Ali AlakalamchiInsurance Analytics Specialistaalkalamchi@assyst.net703-230-3138