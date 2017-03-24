 

Phoenix Fast Inc. Business Accelerator™ Event Featured in Huffington Post

 
Photo Credit: Josh Fisher
PHOENIX - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Fast Inc. Business Accelerator™ is an event like no other, not only in the experience it creates for its attendees, but in the amazing story behind its creators. Aaron Pierson contributor to the Huffington Post wrote an amazing story on how Kim England and Lisha Crytzer share a unique bond that came out of the tragedy of the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

Lisha and Kim are two female entrepreneurs who have been running a very successful staffing and recruitment agency for the healthcare industry. Both deeply believe in the power of networking and business events. They have attended countless events throughout their entrepreneurial journey and have greatly benefitted from the connections made and knowledge learned. However, they have struggled trying to find an event that would give them more accessibility and hands-on experience.

Driven by a mission they decided to start the Fast Inc. Business Accelerator™, a unique event that provides access to top entrepreneurs such as star of ABC's Shark Tank Daymond John and Joe Polish, founder of The Genius Network.

Fast Inc. Business Accelerator™ is a three day event taking place June 7-9 in Phoenix, Arizona. It is structured by a mix of workshops, roundtables and presentations. There are three pillars that characterized the event community, trusted sources and access.

It is open to a small group of 200 attendees who are selected through a strict qualification process. This will deliver a rare experience giving attendees special access to master classes and a Q&A session for  VIPs with Daymond John. It will bring attendees in the perfect environment to connect with other like-minded entrepreneurs, and to develop personal and business relationships.

The full article could be found at http://snip.ly/ip1f0#http://huff.to/2o3Mno2

