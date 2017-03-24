Country(s)
Industry News
Phoenix Fast Inc. Business Accelerator™ Event Featured in Huffington Post
Lisha and Kim are two female entrepreneurs who have been running a very successful staffing and recruitment agency for the healthcare industry. Both deeply believe in the power of networking and business events. They have attended countless events throughout their entrepreneurial journey and have greatly benefitted from the connections made and knowledge learned. However, they have struggled trying to find an event that would give them more accessibility and hands-on experience.
Driven by a mission they decided to start the Fast Inc. Business Accelerator™
Fast Inc. Business Accelerator™
It is open to a small group of 200 attendees who are selected through a strict qualification process. This will deliver a rare experience giving attendees special access to master classes and a Q&A session for VIPs with Daymond John. It will bring attendees in the perfect environment to connect with other like-minded entrepreneurs, and to develop personal and business relationships.
The full article could be found at http://snip.ly/
Media Contact
Lisha Crytzer
***@fastincnetwork.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse