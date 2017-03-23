News By Tag
Give your Bathroom an Easy Makeover with a Bath Vanity Cabinet
Does your bathroom space remain cluttered all the time? Are you thinking of an entire bathroom makeover? Wait a moment and think about adding a new bath vanity cabinet for an easy makeover.
If you are planning to renovate the entire bathroom but don't want to spend a lot of money, then you can opt for installing a new bath vanity cabinet. It is an essential factor that provides a unique personality to the bathroom. It will give an easy makeover to your bathroom and provide you with a lot of storage space.
A bath vanity cabinet has a lot of uses. Nowadays, it is more than just a piece of furniture in the bathroom. It gives a unique look to it. It provides various other benefits such as:
· Easy organization of bath supplies
· Uncluttered and clean bathroom look
· Regular storage space for toiletries, emergency napkins and tissues
· Quick access to medicine and first-aid kit
When it comes to installing a bath vanity cabinet, you have the option of choosing from various colors, patterns and sizes. There is a wide array of designs to choose from. Each style suits different bathroom needs. You can customize the cabinet according to your requirement. While making a decision, you can choose any of the following popular designs:
1. Mirrored Cabinet
It is your best bet when it comes to saving space. It comes with a mirror attached in the front and a storage space inside. It has a built-in LED light which can be dimmed according to the need. The advanced models have a small section of magnifying mirror and an integrated sound system where you can play your favorite music while getting ready.
2. Free-Standing Cabinet
It is the most sought-after piece of furniture for big bathrooms. It comes attached with legs or kickboards which are easy to operate. It can be a single-door cabinet or have multiple doors. It usually does not have a mirror attached to it so that you can choose your own shape of mirror to go with it. It gives an overall neat and contemporary feel to the area.
3. Wall-Hung Cabinet
It is usually attached to the wall and gives your bathroom a minimalist look. It can be below the basin or beside it. Sometimes people prefer having an additional cabinet at the sides for some extra storage space to keep knick-knacks.
You can choose a bath vanity cabinet depending on the size of your bathroom and the width of your sink. Some cabinets come with a sink attached while others are available without a sink. You can also opt for a single-sink cabinet or a two-sink cabinet. It all depends on how you want your bathroom to look after the makeover.
A bath vanity cabinet is often a critical area of design for any bathroom. Whichever style you decide, it must accommodate your supplies and unclutter the space. It will not only help you to create a good impression on your guests but also keep the space organized. If you are thinking of an easy bathroom makeover, then select a bath vanity cabinet that best suits your need.
Installing a bath vanity cabinet is a quick and inexpensive way of renovating the bathroom.
