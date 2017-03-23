News By Tag
Another Number App Enables Busy Professionals to Take Control of Work Calls
Innovative mobile app helps users to achieve a better work-life balance
Another Number is packed full of features and benefits including:
· Mobile operator reliability – uses the mobile network rather than just VoIP technology
· Independent UK mobile number – activated in seconds to use alongside current SIM
· No additional mobile contract or phone – works on the user's existing device and inclusive minutes/data allowance
· Clearly displayed work calls – all business texts and calls are identified as 'via Another Number'
· 'Do not disturb' mode – divert all work calls and texts outside of work hours
· Voicemail transcriptions – save time by reading voicemail content
· Environmentally friendly – only one phone to charge; less discarded phones
Andy Munarriz, Founder and CEO comments:
"Most professionals prefer to use just one phone for both personal and professional purposes. Carrying two phones is cumbersome and people have specific preferences regarding their phone's brand or system. Additionally, using two phones is not environmentally friendly.
"At the same time, I know from my own experience how difficult it is to switch off from work when you receive countless business calls and texts even if you're on holiday or spending time with the family. While our careers enhance our lives, everyone should feel comfortable switching off and enjoying life away from work. That's how Another Number came to life – an app that easily lets any professional separate work calls and messages from personal ones without the hassle of two phones or the expense of an additional contract."
Another Number's service is enabled by Engage Hub (http://theengagehub.com/
Voicemail transcription, enabled by Nuance Loop allows users to quickly and easily read, save and forward their voicemail messages as SMS texts.
Another Number is available on Apple's App Store for a monthly subscription of £9.99. Calls and texts between Another Number users are free and customers can buy credits to call and message non-subscribers. The app subscription renews every month with no long term contract.
"Another Number is particularly useful for contractors, freelancers and professionals apprehensive about sharing their personal number with work contacts. By using this app, they can manage their contacts' expectations better," adds Munarriz.
"We're happy to partner with Another Number and help busy professionals achieve a better work-life balance. This is a new and innovative way of using mobile numbers and Another Number offers many benefits - personal, economic and environmental. We strive to make it easier for businesses to send more personalised and relevant communications to their customers and we expect to see Another Number making it even easier for professionals across the UK to manage their ever-increasing workloads", says Ray Tierney, CEO, Engage Hub.
"In the battle for work-life balance, busy professionals are always looking for ways to drive efficiencies and save time. Nuance Loop's voicemail-to-
About Another Number
Another Number (http://www.anothernumber.com/)
With Another Number users avoid the burden of an additional contract with a phone operator, benefit from call management features to manage work-life balance better and an affordable subscription that can be cancelled at any time.
iTunes billing facilitates clear and easy payment management and expenses claims for business phone allowance.
Developed by the team behind HulloMail (http://hullomail.com/
About Engage Hub
Engage Hub's (http://www.theengagehub.com)
Headquartered in London and with offices throughout Europe, Asia and The Americas, Engage Hub's platform is used by some of the world's most successful enterprises, including, Sainsbury's, MBNA, Hermes, Experian and Telefonica to communicate effectively with customers.
About Nuance Communications, Inc
Nuance Communications (http://www.nuance.com)
