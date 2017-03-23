News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BrandOnWheelz gives you Highest Brand Visibility compared to any offline media
We as BrandOnWheelz, are into ATL Marketing with BTL pricing. All our clients get a highest visibility when it comes to our Car Outdoor Advertising (OOH).
Can you imagine a Car Bill Board Traveling 165 Kms+ and covering all major areas and main junctions in just 1 day!!
Talking about main junctions, a cost of any hoardings at this highest traffic area will be close to 1 lac to 5 lac, and our fleet at BrandOnWheelz will cross as much as 20 spots like this in 1 Day!!! with very economical cost.
With BrandOnWheelz, we could give you a target eyeballs of 1 Crore every day & 30 crore eyeballs every month
Core Benefits BrandOnWheelz:
• Highly Cost effective Ad tool
• Target your audience, as all our Fleets are equipped with GPS devices
• Brand Exposure to Remote or Posh Areas
• Imagine Fleets of cars turned into Mobile Billboards carrying your Brand & advertisement in your city
• Get 100s & 1000s of people of India to be your Brand Ambassador & Increase the Trust and credibility of the brand
To learn more about this business, please contact:
No.1, 3rd floor, Nandanam Building
Kasturi nagar,
Bangalore - 560043
Website: http://www.brandonwheelz.com
Contact
9066774457
***@cashonwheelz.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse