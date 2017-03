BrandOnWheelz gives you Highest Brand Visibility compared to any offline media

BoW OutDoor Ad

Contact

9066774457

***@cashonwheelz.com 9066774457

End

-- We are just rephrasing our thoughts about ATL & BTL activities...We as, are into ATL Marketing with BTL pricing. All our clients get a highest visibility when it comes to our(OOH).Can you imagine a Car Bill Boardand covering all major areas and main junctions in!!Talking about main junctions, a cost of any hoardings at this highest traffic area will be close to 1 lac to 5 lac, and our fleet atwill cross as much aslike this in!!! with very economical cost.With, we could give you a target eyeballs of 1 Crore every day &eyeballs every month• HighlyAd toolyour, as all our Fleets are equipped withto Remote or Posh Areas• Imagine Fleets of cars turned intocarrying your Brand & advertisement in your city• Get 100s & 1000s of people of India to be your& Increase the Trust and credibility of the brandTo learn more about this business, please contact:No.1, 3rd floor, Nandanam BuildingKasturi nagar,Bangalore - 560043Website: http://www.brandonwheelz.com