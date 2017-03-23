 
BrandOnWheelz gives you Highest Brand Visibility compared to any offline media

 
 
BENGALURU, India - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- We are just rephrasing our thoughts about ATL & BTL activities...

We as BrandOnWheelz, are into ATL Marketing with BTL pricing. All our clients get a highest visibility when it comes to our Car Outdoor Advertising (OOH).
Can you imagine a Car Bill Board Traveling 165 Kms+ and covering all major areas and main junctions in just 1 day!!
Talking about main junctions, a cost of any hoardings at this highest traffic area will be close to 1 lac to 5 lac, and our fleet at BrandOnWheelz will cross as much as 20 spots like this in 1 Day!!! with very economical cost.

With BrandOnWheelz, we could give you a target eyeballs of 1 Crore every day & 30 crore eyeballs every month

Core Benefits BrandOnWheelz:

• Highly Cost effective Ad tool
Target your audience, as all our Fleets are equipped with GPS devices
Brand Exposure to Remote or Posh Areas
• Imagine Fleets of cars turned into Mobile Billboards carrying your Brand & advertisement in your city
• Get 100s & 1000s of people of India to be your Brand Ambassador & Increase the Trust and credibility of the brand

To learn more about this business, please contact:
No.1, 3rd floor, Nandanam Building
Kasturi nagar,
Bangalore - 560043

Website:  http://www.brandonwheelz.com

Contact
9066774457
***@cashonwheelz.com
