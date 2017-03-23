 
News By Tag
* Software Development
* Mobile App Development
* Ecommerce Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hannover
  Lower Saxony
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Sayonara CeBIT, promise to be back! SearchNative is proud of the amazing response at CeBIT

SearchNative gets amazing response at the CeBIT Exhibition held at Germany. Thank you for an amazing experience.
 
 
SearchNative Team at CeBIT, Germany
SearchNative Team at CeBIT, Germany
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Software Development
Mobile App Development
Ecommerce Development

Industry:
Software

Location:
Hannover - Lower Saxony - Germany

HANNOVER, Germany - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The CeBIT 2017 event nailed the technology spectrum and offered a lot to all the technology enthusiasts worldwide. The amount of excitement and curiosity that was in the air is something which you get to witness rarely. Making the imagination of 'd!conomy – No Limits' true, 3000 exhibitors from 70 nations exhibited their innovative products and services to the 200,000 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and students. Since the day 01, CeBIT created a tsunami of technological information that swept across our minds, and after day 05 actions packed days, people still yearn for more.

CeBIT has been the guiding light for the start-ups as well as the IT giants, in the huge universe of Information technology. Japan showcased their 'Society 5.0' concept at CeBIT which touches the every aspect of economy and society. From Edward Snowden to Dr. Angela Merkel, industry leaders and scholars inspired the new generation to go beyond what is expected and usher in the golden age of technology.

SearchNative exhibited their expertise in the technology for Mobile Apps, Web Development, Digital Marketing and IT Solutions. SearchNative got to interact with a lot of respondents interested in the Mobile App Design & Development and Digital marketing services. Already offering their services in Africa, Middle-East, USA and Australia, SearchNative successfully forayed into the Europe market through CeBIT. SearchNative also offered their services like from Software Development Services to Mobile Applications; from Web Applications to E-Commerce platforms, and Digital Marketing Services including SEO & SMO.

"CeBIT exhibition would be back with a fresh look, more opportunities and bigger revolution on the theme of 'd!conomy, 'd!tec', 'd!talk' and 'd!campus', in June 2018. We wish all the participants of CeBIT are there with us too." Said Abhishek Paliwal, the Founder and Director of SearchNative.

After a successful exhibition, Gautam Sharma – CEO of SearchNative said, "After experiencing such a great response, SearchNative is sure to participate to showcase their services and innovations in the upcoming exhibitions on Digital and IT industry."

About SearchNative:

SearchNative is one of the leading Digital and IT Services provider from India. SearchNative provides 360-degree solutions for a wide range of Industries across the world. With a noticeable presence in UAE - Middle East, Australia, Africa, USA and Europe, SearchNative is growing at a very fast pace, powered by the technology and innovations. SearchNative offers solutions for Cloud Consultation, Mobile Apps, Web Design & Development, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce and Software Development with amazing cost-effectiveness and speed.

For further information, visit our website at http://www.searchnative.com/

Media Contact
Gautam Sharma, CEO
SearchNative India Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad
+919662912613
info@searchnative.com
End
Source:
Email:***@searchnative.com
Posted By:***@searchnative.com Email Verified
Tags:Software Development, Mobile App Development, Ecommerce Development
Industry:Software
Location:Hannover - Lower Saxony - Germany
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SearchNative India Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share