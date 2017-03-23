News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sayonara CeBIT, promise to be back! SearchNative is proud of the amazing response at CeBIT
SearchNative gets amazing response at the CeBIT Exhibition held at Germany. Thank you for an amazing experience.
CeBIT has been the guiding light for the start-ups as well as the IT giants, in the huge universe of Information technology. Japan showcased their 'Society 5.0' concept at CeBIT which touches the every aspect of economy and society. From Edward Snowden to Dr. Angela Merkel, industry leaders and scholars inspired the new generation to go beyond what is expected and usher in the golden age of technology.
SearchNative exhibited their expertise in the technology for Mobile Apps, Web Development, Digital Marketing and IT Solutions. SearchNative got to interact with a lot of respondents interested in the Mobile App Design & Development and Digital marketing services. Already offering their services in Africa, Middle-East, USA and Australia, SearchNative successfully forayed into the Europe market through CeBIT. SearchNative also offered their services like from Software Development Services to Mobile Applications;
"CeBIT exhibition would be back with a fresh look, more opportunities and bigger revolution on the theme of 'd!conomy, 'd!tec', 'd!talk' and 'd!campus', in June 2018. We wish all the participants of CeBIT are there with us too." Said Abhishek Paliwal, the Founder and Director of SearchNative.
After a successful exhibition, Gautam Sharma – CEO of SearchNative said, "After experiencing such a great response, SearchNative is sure to participate to showcase their services and innovations in the upcoming exhibitions on Digital and IT industry."
About SearchNative:
SearchNative is one of the leading Digital and IT Services provider from India. SearchNative provides 360-degree solutions for a wide range of Industries across the world. With a noticeable presence in UAE - Middle East, Australia, Africa, USA and Europe, SearchNative is growing at a very fast pace, powered by the technology and innovations. SearchNative offers solutions for Cloud Consultation, Mobile Apps, Web Design & Development, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce and Software Development with amazing cost-effectiveness and speed.
For further information, visit our website at http://www.searchnative.com/
Media Contact
Gautam Sharma, CEO
SearchNative India Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad
+919662912613
info@searchnative.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse