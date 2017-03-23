News By Tag
Marketforce to host ASEAN E-Commerce Logistics & Delivery on 4th July 2017 in Suntec, Singapore
ASEAN E-commerce Logistics and Delivery is a key strategic event which will delve into the biggest trends affecting the industry such as cross-border, last mile delivery, and the retailer/platform relationship.
Highlights for 2017:
· An outstanding speaker line-up including Lazada, Pomelo Fashion, Love Bonito
· Learn how to develop a strong cross-border e-commerce
· Understand how shopping platforms give brands the ability to sell online
· Network with senior peers from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and beyond
"It's a great event for exchanging the latest industry development and new ideas, and it's also a great opportunity for meeting industry leaders & networking"
Zhi Zheng, Managing Director of China Ecommerce, DHL
Established in 1987, Marketforce Business Media has over 25 years experience of delivering high quality strategic events and B2B communications.
