Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Marketforce to host ASEAN E-Commerce Logistics & Delivery on 4th July 2017 in Suntec, Singapore

ASEAN E-commerce Logistics and Delivery is a key strategic event which will delve into the biggest trends affecting the industry such as cross-border, last mile delivery, and the retailer/platform relationship.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- By defining key strategies for success and outlining the way upcoming trends will impact e-commerce; this conference will allow industry players to better understand how to make the changes necessary for the future.

Highlights for 2017:

·         An outstanding speaker line-up including Lazada, Pomelo Fashion, Love Bonito

·         Learn how to develop a strong cross-border e-commerce

·         Understand how shopping platforms give brands the ability to sell online

·         Network with senior peers from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and beyond

"It's a great event for exchanging the latest industry development and new ideas, and it's also a great opportunity for meeting industry leaders & networking"

Zhi Zheng, Managing Director of China Ecommerce, DHL

Established in 1987, Marketforce Business Media has over 25 years experience of delivering high quality strategic events and B2B communications.

Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/transport-logistics/... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +603 2181 5741 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

Contact
Sarah Leonard
+603 2181 5741
conferences@marketforce.eu.com
