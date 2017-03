Marketforce to host ASEAN E-Commerce Logistics & Delivery on 4th July 2017 in Suntec, Singapore

ASEAN E-commerce Logistics and Delivery is a key strategic event which will delve into the biggest trends affecting the industry such as cross-border, last mile delivery, and the retailer/platform relationship.

300x250 evvnt

Contact

Sarah Leonard

+603 2181 5741

conferences@ marketforce.eu.com Sarah Leonard+603 2181 5741

End

-- By defining key strategies for success and outlining the way upcoming trends will impact e-commerce; this conference will allow industry players to better understand how to make the changes necessary for the future.Highlights for 2017:· Anincluding Lazada, Pomelo Fashion, Love Bonito· Learn how to develop a strong· Understand howgive brands the ability to sell onlinefrom Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and beyondZhi Zheng, Managing Director of China Ecommerce,Established in 1987, Marketforce Business Media has over 25 years experience of delivering high quality strategic events and B2B communications.Please http://www.marketforce.eu.com/ events/transport- logistics/... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +603 2181 5741 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.