Date Announced For Conversion Elite
8 of the finest, most influential, conversion rate optimisation experts In the business delivering 1 day of actionable learning sessions to improve your CRO skills and online marketing strategies
At Conversion Elite you will
Give your optimisation projects an unfair advantage using data.
Discover tools that achieve input on everything you do online and make data with feedback power the customer experience.
Improve your checkout process using new web technologies.
Optimise conversion in high value, low volume situations.
And much more, with each session designed to boost your CRO skills. see the full programme at: http://conversion-
Conversion Elite will deliver a specific and focused programme using speakers and trainers who have been selected based on their particular skills, knowledge and outstanding success in conversion rate optimisation. The programme is clear and streamlined. Delegates will learn about groundbreaking strategies and cutting edge innovations that the industry elite use, then apply them to their own businesses. Breakout sessions will enable attendees to network with other delegates and speakers to discuss their own issues and challenges.
The Conversion Elite Speakers
Arnout Hellemans – CEO OnlineMarkethink
Tim Stewart – Head of CRO at trsdigital
Craig Sullivan – Chief Optimiser Optimal Visit
John Woods - Director Sharp Ahead
Stephen Kenwright Director Branded3
Paul Rouke – CEO PRWD
Connor Wilkinson – eCommerce Optimisation Manager Asda
Stephen Pavlovich – CEO Conversion.com
About Conversion Elite
Conversion Elite is a one day learning conference focused on improving skills and techniques in conversion rate optimization for more effective online marketing strategies. There will be no fuss, no time wasting and no sales pitches. As a digital marketer , either in-house or from an agency, you'll understand just what you should be doing to improve your skills and knowledge in CRO.
Breakout sessions throughout the day will enable delegates to network with the industry elite and further drill down on issues affecting their own businesses and CRO strategies. Every speaker will be available during these sessions to answer questions frankly and openly in a very relaxed and intimate environment.
Jackie Bissell, Conversion Elite programme director, said "Conversion Elite is a one day, one track day of learning with the best in CRO. This event is not for beginners but for those people who practice CRO and want to take their skills to the next level. The Conversion Elite programme has been designed to cover all areas of CRO with real life actionable content and case studies from leading European brands. "
Conversion Elite will be held on 6th July at The Trampery, Old Street London EC1
Early Bird Tickets are available until 30th April 2017
For More Information:
Andy Brown
andy@conversion-
