Date Announced For Conversion Elite

8 of the finest, most influential, conversion rate optimisation experts In the business delivering 1 day of actionable learning sessions to improve your CRO skills and online marketing strategies

Contact

Andy Brown

***@searchelite.co.uk Andy Brown

End

-- Eight of the finest and most influential CRO practitioners in the business, the Conversion Elite, will gather together on 6July to deliver a one-day, one-track event that has one clear objective – to improve people's skills in CRO and increase the impact of their online marketing strategies.At Conversion Elite you willAnd much more, with each session designed to boost your CRO skills. see the full programme at: http://conversion-elite.co.uk/programme/Conversion Elite will deliver a specific and focused programme using speakers and trainers who have been selected based on their particular skills, knowledge and outstanding success in conversion rate optimisation. The programme is clear and streamlined. Delegates will learn about groundbreaking strategies and cutting edge innovations that the industry elite use, then apply them to their own businesses. Breakout sessions will enable attendees to network with other delegates and speakers to discuss their own issues and challenges.The Conversion Elite SpeakersArnout Hellemans – CEO OnlineMarkethinkTim Stewart – Head of CRO at trsdigitalCraig Sullivan – Chief Optimiser Optimal VisitJohn Woods - Director Sharp AheadStephen Kenwright Director Branded3Paul Rouke – CEO PRWDConnor Wilkinson – eCommerce Optimisation Manager AsdaStephen Pavlovich – CEO Conversion.comAbout Conversion EliteConversion Elite is a one day learning conference focused on improving skills and techniques in conversion rate optimization for more effective online marketing strategies. There will be no fuss, no time wasting and no sales pitches. As a digital marketer , either in-house or from an agency, you'll understand just what you should be doing to improve your skills and knowledge in CRO.Breakout sessions throughout the day will enable delegates to network with the industry elite and further drill down on issues affecting their own businesses and CRO strategies. Every speaker will be available during these sessions to answer questions frankly and openly in a very relaxed and intimate environment.Jackie Bissell, Conversion Elite programme director, said "Conversion Elite is a one day, one track day of learning with the best in CRO. This event is not for beginners but for those people who practice CRO and want to take their skills to the next level. The Conversion Elite programme has been designed to cover all areas of CRO with real life actionable content and case studies from leading European brands. "For More Information:Andy Brown