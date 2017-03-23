 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Marketforce to host 4th annual 20:20 Customer Experience Summit on 4th & 5th July 2017 in London

The 4th annual 20:20 Customer Experience Summit is the must-attend customer experience conference of the year, bringing together 250+ leaders from sectors including retail, financial services, telecoms, utilities, media, transport and leisure.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The event covers all aspects of a modern customer experience, including the ultimate in personalisation, the increasing role of robotics and AI, creating a CX innovation culture and measuring both the customer journey and CX ROI.

This conference is your key chance to learn from and network with those leading the way and breaking new ground in customer experience. Over two days, delegates will delve into case studies  from brands such as M&S, Tesco Mobile, LV=, Channel 4, Barclays, Finnair and more, gaining a deep understanding of how to optimise their customer strategy in the light of the latest developments in customer behaviour, technology and data protection.

Highlights for 2017

·         40+ speakers from leading brands and innovative start-ups

·         Roundtables dedicated to peer-to-peer discussion and moderated by leading experts

·         Workshops that help you solve your most significant CX challenges

·         Game-changer sessions that explore the future potential of blockchain, IoT, artificial intelligence and more

·         Tech showcases that turn the spotlight advances such as Virtual Reality and 3D printing

·         7+ hours of networking including a drinks reception at the end of Day One

"I found this conference to be one of the most thought provoking I have attended. The venue was great and the whole event well orchestrated."

-          Group Customer Data Manager, HSBC Group

"This is without question the best customer experience event. Well worth taking two days out of the office to hear from experts across sectors. I have come away with lots of useful, practical ideas that I can build directly into our strategy."

-          Head of Marketing, Best Western Hotels

      Please visit the website http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/cx-digital-marketing... more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

Contact
Vicky Sharma
+44(0) 20 7760 8699
conferences@marketforce.eu.com
