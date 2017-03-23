News By Tag
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah 'Unplugged' to Observe Earth Hour
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah turned off its lights for one hour at 8.30pm on Saturday
More than 7,000 cities in 178 countries took part in the world's largest ever demonstration, which has grown from a single World Wildlife Fund (WWF) event in Sydney in 2007.
Hotel Manager Haytham A. Aziz, said, "In line with the commitment to reducing our carbon footprint, we were glad to support this exceptional initiative that is observed worldwide. It is one of the most powerful environmental campaigns that has been instrumental in mobilizing global action on raising awareness about climate change and we are proud to be part of it."
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel, visit www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971506975146
pressrelease@
