Coral Beach Resort Sharjah 'Unplugged' to Observe Earth Hour

-- Coral Beach Resort Sharjah turned off its lights for one hour at 8.30pm on Saturday, 24 March in support of Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change and significance of renewable energy. During the hour, guests and employees of the hotel came together in a symbolic ceremony whereby the hotel switched off all non-essential lights and appliances.More than 7,000 cities in 178 countries took part in the world's largest ever demonstration, which has grown from a single World Wildlife Fund (WWF) event in Sydney in 2007.Hotel Manager Haytham A. Aziz, said, "In line with the commitment to reducing our carbon footprint, we were glad to support this exceptional initiative that is observed worldwide. It is one of the most powerful environmental campaigns that has been instrumental in mobilizing global action on raising awareness about climate change and we are proud to be part of it."About Coral Beach Resort SharjahThe Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.For more information about the hotel, visit www.hmhhotelgroup.com/coralbeachresortsharjahor https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/ subscribenow For media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com