 
News By Tag
* Cbr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


Coral Beach Resort Sharjah 'Unplugged' to Observe Earth Hour

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah turned off its lights for one hour at 8.30pm on Saturday
 
 
CBR
CBR
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Cbr

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

AL BARSHA, UAE - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Coral Beach Resort Sharjah turned off its lights for one hour at 8.30pm on Saturday, 24 March in support of Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change and significance of renewable energy. During the hour, guests and employees of the hotel came together in a symbolic ceremony whereby the hotel switched off all non-essential lights and appliances.

More than 7,000 cities in 178 countries took part in the world's largest ever demonstration, which has grown from a single World Wildlife Fund (WWF) event in Sydney in 2007.

Hotel Manager Haytham A. Aziz, said, "In line with the commitment to reducing our carbon footprint, we were glad to support this exceptional initiative that is observed worldwide. It is one of the most powerful environmental campaigns that has been instrumental in mobilizing global action on raising awareness about climate change and we are proud to be part of it."

About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.

For more information about the hotel, visit www.hmhhotelgroup.com/coralbeachresortsharjah
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow

For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-pr.com
http://www.mpj-pr.com

Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971506975146
pressrelease@mpj-pr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mpj-pr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Projunction PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share