Gel Permeation Chromatography Market - Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2016-2024

-- Gel permeation chromatography (GPC) or size exclusion chromatography is a kind of liquid chromatography technique that separates analytes based on their size. This chromatography technique employs a stagnant liquid as the stationary phase that is present in the pores of beads and a flowing liquid as the mobile phase. Historically, the porous medium used in GPC was composed of a gel. Hence, the term gel permeation chromatography (GPC). Since, GPC is convenient, reproducible, simple, rapid, and reliable, it is expected to be generally applicable in various biochemical as well as clinical research. Currently, the market for gel permeation chromatography is expected to grow significantly due to the exponentially growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry along with increasing application of chromatographic technologies in various sectors of the healthcare industry.The major types of gel permeation chromatography are as follows:· Conventional gel permeation chromatography· Multi-detector gel permeation chromatographyBased on components, the global gel permeation chromatography market is classified as follows:· Pump· Eluent· Gel· Injector· Detector· Data processing equipmentIncreasing Research Activities in Asia Pacific Region to Fuel the Demand for Gel Permeation ChromatographyIn terms of regional distribution, use of gel permeation chromatography market is high in North America and Europe due to increasing number of ongoing research initiatives and domicile preference of this market for launching new technology. Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, on the other hand, are expected to be the potential markets in the near future. Increasing number pharmaceutical companies and biologics manufacturers along with high adoption rate of advanced technological platforms and exponentially growing healthcare industry in these regions is expected to propel demand for gel chromatography in the near future.The Gel Permeation Chromatography Market DynamicsGlobally, the gel permeation chromatography market is witnessing a substantial development. Increasing incidence rate of chronic disorders such as cancer and other human genetic disorders that requires sophisticated technologies for purification and analysis of nucleic acids as well as proteins are expected to boost the growth of the gel permeation chromatography market in the near future. Furthermore, other factors such as high demand for improved therapeutics and personalized treatment plans for various disease indications are driving the growth of this market.Besides, increasing usage of sophisticated chromatographic techniques in the field of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries along with incessant increase in novel product launches are further augmenting the growth prospects of this market. For instance, in January 2015, the U.K. based Malvern Instruments Ltd., launched a new fully integrated multi-detector gel permeation chromatography/size exclusion chromatography (GPC/SEC) platform, OMNISEC for delivering high performance and high productivity in various analytical laboratories. Hence, anticipated technological breakthroughs along with increasing number of research activities might drive the growth of the gel permeation chromatography market. However, high price of these chromatographic platforms and lack of skilled technician are some of the factors that might negatively influence the growth of the gel permeation chromatography market in the near future.Fragmented Market to provide Opportunities for Small PlayersPresently, the global gel permeation chromatography market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the presence of many established players in the market. The market is expected to witness a significantly high growth due to increasing applications of metabolomics, proteomics and genomics in the field medicine and overall healthcare industry. Major companies operating in the field of gel permeation chromatography market are Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, Malvern Instruments Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation and Waters Corporation, amongst others.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.