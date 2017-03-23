News By Tag
Carrhure introduces its newest team member!
Carrhure announced its latest additional staff in the Executive Search Team
Just recently, Carrhure chose another strong candidate to support the executive search team.
Padraig is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, he was a career civil servant in Ireland before branching out as an independent consultant in 2015. As a senior manager with over 20 years of experience in professional recruitment and selection, Padraig is a recognized expert in public service recruitment and selection processes.
With a proven track record in Ireland, Brussels and internationally, he has specialized in public administration, civil service reform, ethics and probity in the public service.
Pádraig also holds a Master of Science Degree in Innovation Management in the Public Service, from the University of Ulster/Letterkenny Institute of Technology.
Carrhure's newest addition to the executive team will be responsible for driving successful executive searches, with the guidance of the Managing Director, to ensure that only the best candidates will be selected according to the client's specifications and preferences.
About Carrhure:
"In the Heart of Business, Business with a Heart" is our motto.
Headquartered in Paris, France, CARRHURE specializes in identifying, gauging, and attracting leaders in the non-profit and non-government organization (NGO) sectors http://www.carrhure.com/
