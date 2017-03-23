 
Carrier Bag Hut offers flat 10% discount on the entire range until the Easter Monday

When customer's are your priority and quality is your trade mark, competition with other companies becomes just a way to improve your performance.
 
 
MANCHESTER, England - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Easter is approaching when many kids will soon start making Easter eggs and bakeries will start stocking chocolate laden Easter eggs. This is a very colourful and creative festival celebrated across the world. Carrier Bag Hut has brought season special discount for its customers during this festival. The company has announced 10% off on the entire range making it more convenient for their customers to exchange gifts in elegant bagging and use fancy canvas bottle bags to present wine to their loved ones.

Discounts start from March 29, 2017 until end of day of Easter Monday i.e. April 17, 2017. Offer is applicable on the entire range. Company's attempt to make shopping convenient for their customers especially during festival time has not just made its customers happy but has also earned them publicity through a positive word of mouth.

It is a marketing belief that discounts are an easy way to attract customers and most stores practice this for the non moving stock. However, Carrier Bag Hut's offer for Easter clearly questions the relevance of this statement. It is a festival time and people would buy gift and bottle bagging with or without discounts.

The marketing intention behind this offer is explained by Mr. John Taylor, head of sales and marketing "We have planned the sale to attract more people and once they try our quality no other discount can ever attract them". Well this shows strong confidence on merchandise by the company's head management.

Offer is valid for eight day which implies that you can place your order until end of day April 17, 2017. This is a good opportunity for the retailers who need bulk supplies of carry bags for their day to day business functioning. Other businesses where giving away favours to client are a frequent practice can also save considerable amount by purchasing in bulk during this time.

Many regular clients of the company have already placed their bulk order of canvas wine bags and paper wine bags.

Sources revealed that company has received a bulk order as a pre booking from one of the renowned retailers of UK.

About Carrier Bag Hut

Carrier Bag Hut is a premier supplier of packaging solutions in UK.  It is a Manchester based company and have a wide spread of categories to match the complete packaging needs of their customers. Their UK based website is one of the leading e-commerce portals. They have the expertise in the entire packaging arena and their forte is carrier bags. Company manufactures European styled turn over top folded or J-cut carrier bags. They are known for excellent quality and affordable prices.

For more information about the company, visit www.carrierbaghut.co.uk.

They can be reached at 01618832344 or you can also write to them at sales@carrierbaghut.co.uk .

Media Contact
David Boon
Carrier Bag Hut
0161 8832344
john@carrierbaghut.co.uk
End
