DexLab Analytics Consultants Are Organizing a 8-hour Workshop at MBE, Delhi University

-- DexLab Analytics, a leading data-analytics training institute in India, gave a nod to conduct an 8-hour workshop at MBE, Delhi University on Thursday, 30March 2017. Seasoned consultants associated with this prime institute will talk about 'Introducing R Programming and Sentiment Analysis on live Twitter data' and help students gain immense technical knowledge on Big Data related fields.MBE (Masters Program in Business Economics) is often said to be a replica of the Harvard Business School program and it is all about mixing analytics and theory into one. It is also one of those distinctive colleges in India, which offers a Masters in Business Economics with dual specialization, in which Analytics is a primary subject and secondary is Marketing/Finance. DexLab Analytics and MBE share a very cordial relationship with each other; the former has previously organized various workshops for MBE's students, absorbed interns as well as recruited candidates.Fortunately, a productive partnership has always existed between these two top-notch establishments. To top it off, the intensive workshop, which will take place on Thursday, will further strengthen this sufficient and satisfactory bond. In relation to the above context, the institute's spokesperson said, "This training will assist in furnishing a comprehensive overview of a relatively new realm of data science, which is now earning a lot of attention from the new-age working sector. This guidance will be immensely helpful for those students who want to acquaint themselves with the nitty-gritty of data analytics." He further added, "DexLab Analytics is proud to act as a dynamic element in the sphere of data science for the improvement of skilled human resources of the entire nation."For the past few months, DexLab Analytics is busy conducting numerous corporate trainings, seminars and events across the nation in myriad reputed colleges and universities. The main objective of this influential training institute is to ignite interest among the student community for Big Data- an extremely complicated subject matter, and make them data-friendly. For they know, Big data is going to be the future, and it will demand a substantial amount of trained professionals in the years to come.Headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR, DexLab Analytics is one of the prominent data science and analytics training institutes in India, with branches in Pune and Noida. No doubt, they are making big in Big Data. They are also planning to open several branches throughout the country. They provide myriad intensive online training courses on data science disciplines that are not only popular among the domestic students, but also immensely famous among the international candidates.K-3/5, DLF Phase 2, Behind Central Arcade, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR. (Landmark: Sahara Mall, M. G. Road)hello@dexlabanalytics.com+91 852 787 2444+91 124 450 2444First Floor, Sinbhai Niwas, Plot No 382/2, Gokhale Road, Model Colony, Pune – 411016.(Landmark: Deep Bangla Chowk)hello@dexlabanalytics.com+91 880 681 2444+91 206 541 2444