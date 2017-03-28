Webideas Partners LLC. Opens Office in Los Angeles, California

WebIdeas Partners LLC., an Internet Venture Investment Company, has announced today the opening of its new office in Los Angeles, California.

Irina Datsenko

3234339792

***@webideaspartners.com Irina Datsenko3234339792

WebIdeas Partners LLC, moved its operations from Dallas Texas to Los Angeles to better support its growing internet venture investments in the region and to be closer to its Executive Officers, who are already based in Los Angeles.. – exclaimed Chase D. Fonteno, President/CEO of WebIdeas Partners.WebIdeas Partners also has a few international offices and is currently working on over 15 investment grade internet e-commerce projects for the U.S. market. Several projects are expected to launch this summer, including Billionaire Boys Club and Angel After Dark.COMPANY INFORMATIONWebIdeas Partners LLC.is an Internet Venture Investment Company, focused on investments in both pure internet projects as well as e-commerce products and services, based in Los Angeles, California.The statements made in this press release that are not historical fact, are "forward-looking"statements which are based upon current expectations that include a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are not made for purposes of solicitation.