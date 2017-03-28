 
News By Tag
* Chase Fonteno
* WebIdeas Partners
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Webideas Partners LLC. Opens Office in Los Angeles, California

WebIdeas Partners LLC., an Internet Venture Investment Company, has announced today the opening of its new office in Los Angeles, California.
 
 
LogoOnly
LogoOnly
LOS ANGELES - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- WebIdeas Partners LLC, moved its operations from Dallas Texas to Los Angeles to better support its growing internet venture investments in the region and to be closer to its Executive Officers, who are already based in Los Angeles.

"Moving operations to Los Angeles from Texas will be both a cultural and weather shock, but we are looking forward to expanding the company in our new home – Los Angeles". – exclaimed Chase D. Fonteno, President/CEO of WebIdeas Partners.

WebIdeas Partners also has a few international offices and is currently working on over 15 investment grade internet e-commerce projects for the U.S. market.  Several projects are expected to launch this summer, including Billionaire Boys Club and Angel After Dark.

COMPANY INFORMATION

WebIdeas Partners LLC.is an Internet Venture Investment Company, focused on investments in both pure internet projects as well as e-commerce products and services, based in Los Angeles, California.

The statements made in this press release that are not historical fact, are "forward-looking" statements which are based upon current expectations that include a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are not made for purposes of solicitation.

Info@webideaspartners.com

http://webIdeasPartners.com

Media Contact
Irina Datsenko
3234339792
***@webideaspartners.com
End
Source:
Email:***@webideaspartners.com Email Verified
Tags:Chase Fonteno, WebIdeas Partners
Industry:Investment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share