Webideas Partners LLC. Opens Office in Los Angeles, California
WebIdeas Partners LLC., an Internet Venture Investment Company, has announced today the opening of its new office in Los Angeles, California.
"Moving operations to Los Angeles from Texas will be both a cultural and weather shock, but we are looking forward to expanding the company in our new home – Los Angeles". – exclaimed Chase D. Fonteno, President/CEO of WebIdeas Partners.
WebIdeas Partners also has a few international offices and is currently working on over 15 investment grade internet e-commerce projects for the U.S. market. Several projects are expected to launch this summer, including Billionaire Boys Club and Angel After Dark.
COMPANY INFORMATION
WebIdeas Partners LLC.is an Internet Venture Investment Company, focused on investments in both pure internet projects as well as e-commerce products and services, based in Los Angeles, California.
The statements made in this press release that are not historical fact, are "forward-looking"
Info@webideaspartners.com
http://webIdeasPartners.com
Media Contact
Irina Datsenko
3234339792
***@webideaspartners.com
