Global Influenza Vaccine Market (2015-2021) - Research Nester
USD 42.25 Billion opportunity in influenza vaccine market globally by 2021 end, market to expand at a CAGR of 7.9%.
Global Influenza Vaccine Market is expected to reach the revenue of USD 45.25 Billion by 2021 from USD 30.45 Billion in 2015, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%. The Global Market of Influenza Vaccine is anticipated to grow in upcoming years as the chances of occurring of influenza is equal in both developed & developing nations.
US was the largest influenza vaccine market in the year 2010 followed by China. Due to presence of bacteria in the environment rises the number of infected persons in the respective nations in 2010.
The rapid growth in population and acquisition of land for the infrastructural facilities would raise the congestion level across the globe which would further leads to have more casualties of influenza and this increasing numbers of casualties would fuelled up the growth of Influenza vaccine across the globe.
Continuous growth in population and population density worldwide increases of infectious disease spread followed by seasonal outbreaks. In addition to that, rising awareness among the people and initiatives taken by the local bodies government to drive the global market of influenza vaccine in near future.
Further, rising medical healthcare services and governmental initiative like vaccination programs are projected to give a boost tot the demand of the influenza vaccine market globally.
However, limited expenditure on healthcare services in developing and under-developed countries forces the demand of infuelza vaccine to remain range bound towards lower side. The virus circulating in the environment where the population density is more and availability of vaccines is limited would be a huge restraint for global influenza vaccine market.
