News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Company offers USB Flash Drive Data Recovery Software to retrieve deleted files from USB pen drive
USB Flash Drive Data Recovery Software provides facility to restore deleted digital photos, music files, videos, text documents and other valuable data from pen drive storage media
Pen drive data recovery software is developed with advance disk scanning technology to scan and recover lost data files from all type of pen drive storage media. Software supports recovery of all deleted files saved in different file formats such as JPEG, GIF, PNG, JPG, BMP, AVI, MOV, TXT, PDF, PPT and other file extensions. Flash drive data recovery program support recovery of lost data from all type of USB drive storage media such as Pocket drive, flash drive, Jet flash drive, Key chain drive, Thumb drive, Jump drive and many more.
Software Features:
1. Restore deleted files even when "Drive not detected" or "Drive not formatted" message is displayed on computer while accessing pen drive.
2. Software provides facility to save recovered data at user specified location on computer system.
3. Software provides data preview facility to view deleted file and folders before actual data recovery.
4. Pen drive data recovery software is easy to use and does not require any extra technical knowledge or expert guidance to operate it.
5. Program helps to retrieve missing or accidentally deleted multimedia files from all type of USB flash drive storage media.
6. USB flash drive data recovery utility recovers deleted files lost due to software/hardware malfunction, power fault, virus attack or any other similar data loss reason.
7. Pen drive data recovery utility provides facility to recover entire deleted files saved in different file extensions.
For more information:
Visit: www.usbflashdriverecovery.org
Email: support@usbflashdriverecovery.org
Contact
USBFlashDriveRecovery.org
***@usbflashdriverecovery.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse