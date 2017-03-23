News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Ajman Palace Hotel Wins the Prestigious '2017 GCC Food and Travel Award'
The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, was declared the GCC winner of the 'Best Ramadan'
Congratulating the team about this extraordinary achievement Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH, said, "It is a very proud moment for us to receive this prestigious and exclusive industry recognition. It is an immense achievement based on our three years' endeavor, whereby we have not only positioned ourselves against our direct competitors in Ajman and Sharjah, but the UAE as a whole. It serves as an ideal platform to launch Ramadan 2017 which is going to be absolutely unique as always."
Highlighting The Ajman Palace Hotel's unswerving commitment to excellence, Purcell added, "The award will continue to inspire us to build on our success and deliver the highest quality and service standards. The 'guest experience' is our number one priority."
The finalist for 2017 GCC Food and Travel Award were:
• The Ajman Palace Hotel - UAE
• Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi – UAE
• Four Seasons Bahrain Bay - Bahrain
• Madinat Jumeirah Dubai - UAE
• Jumeirah Messilah Beach - Kuwait
• The Chedi Muscat - Oman
• The W Doha - Qatar
• Waldorf Astoria Jeddah - KSA
About The Ajman Palace Hotel
The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport. Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse