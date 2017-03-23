 
News By Tag
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


The Ajman Palace Hotel Wins the Prestigious '2017 GCC Food and Travel Award'

The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, was declared the GCC winner of the 'Best Ramadan'
 
 
The-Ajman-Palace-Hotel-Wins-Food-and-Travel-Awards
The-Ajman-Palace-Hotel-Wins-Food-and-Travel-Awards
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Travel

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Awards

AL BARSHA, UAE - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, was declared the GCC winner of the 'Best Ramadan' award at the glittering 2017 GCC Food and Travel Awards ceremony held at Palazzo Versace in Dubai last evening.

Congratulating the team about this extraordinary achievement Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH, said, "It is a very proud moment for us to receive this prestigious and exclusive industry recognition. It is an immense achievement based on our three years' endeavor, whereby we have not only positioned ourselves against our direct competitors in Ajman and Sharjah, but the UAE as a whole. It serves as an ideal platform to launch Ramadan 2017 which is going to be absolutely unique as always."

Highlighting The Ajman Palace Hotel's unswerving commitment to excellence, Purcell added, "The award will continue to inspire us to build on our success and deliver the highest quality and service standards. The 'guest experience' is our number one priority."

The finalist for 2017 GCC Food and Travel Award were:

• The Ajman Palace Hotel - UAE
• Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi – UAE
• Four Seasons Bahrain Bay  - Bahrain
• Madinat Jumeirah Dubai - UAE
• Jumeirah Messilah Beach - Kuwait
• The Chedi Muscat - Oman
• The W Doha - Qatar
• Waldorf Astoria Jeddah - KSA

About The Ajman Palace Hotel

The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport.  Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility. A magical experience awaits you here.

Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Travel
Industry:Travel
Location:Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Projunction PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share