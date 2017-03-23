 
How to forward sbcglobal email to outlook

SBCglobal customer service provides online help and best support for how to forward SBCglobal email to outlook account
 
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- In order to transfer the mail to outlook following steps needs to be performed .

From the settings, click on account settings .

Click on the option check mail from other accounts (using pop3)

Now enter your email id  in the user name and the password in the password option , in the pop server option enter pop. att .yahoo.com for incoming enter pop3 or imap.

For the outgoing mail in the SMTP enter smtp.att.yahoo.com

Fill in the required details , click on more setting button ,hit on outgoing server tab also ensure that outgoing server has smtp .

Tick the Always use a secure connection (SSL)when retrieving mail.

In the Port drop down select 995.

For the outgoing mails from the drop down select SSL

In the port drop down select 465.

Click ok , click next and then hit Finish

By following the above mentioned steps you will be able to forward the sbc global email to outlook , in case if you face any difficulty while doing the same all you need to do is seek help from the sbc global technical support which can be done either by writing the mail  , by calling them or they will take the remote and will do the needful  by using their expert knowledge, along with this if you face any other problem they will also try to help you with the same as they are  available 24*7  across the globe to ensue that your concern is addressed quickly .

For more http://www.itsupportnumber.com/sbcglobal-technical-support

Contact
Ramona
1-877-478-4015
***@itsupportnumber.com
Source:
Email:***@itsupportnumber.com Email Verified
Tags:Sbcglobal Tech Support, SBCglobal Customer Service
Industry:Internet
Location:California City - California - United States
