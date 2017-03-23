Leading global game art studio Heads to attend the 'Keywords Game Art Summit' in Gurugram

The week long summit hosted by Lakshya Digital to discuss India's emergence as a leader in game art development

-- Lakshya Digital, India's leading Game art Development Company is hosting the "Keywords Game Art Summit" in India from 28to 31March at Gurugram.The agenda of the summit is to discuss India's growing prominence as a game art development hub for top publishers across the world. The summit will also discuss opportunities and challenges in India's quest to be No.1 hub for Game Art development, a position currently occupied by China.The summit will be attended by Fred Stockton – Service Line Director, Keywords Art Group, Portland, US , Michael Gagnon – President, Mindwalk, Beijing, China, Claude Bordeleau– CEO, Volta, Quebec City, Canada, Darren Bartlett – CEO, Liquid Development, Portland, US and Manvendra Shukul, CEO, Lakshya Digital, India.According to NASSCOM, the Indian gaming industry is currently valued at close to $300 million (around 2000 cr). Large pool of creative talent, advanced technology and competitive costs make India ideal for collaboration and development work in gaming sector. India has a huge skill base across IT, testing and arts with a world-class infrastructure and advanced technology which has led to robust growth in this space. Countries like the US, Japan and Western Europe, which are the biggest markets for games, are today increasing outsourcing game art development to India. In the past, in order to manage the development costs, Game Developers in these countries had no option but to outsource to countries like China but over the past few years India has emerged as a very viable option.Fred Stockton – Service Line Director, Keywords Art Group said "We are pleased to hold this edition of 'Keywords Game Art Summit' in Gurugram, which underlines how bullish we are on India and its potential to be the no 1 game art development hub globally. There is immense talent and business opportunities in India and this summit is a great platform for Game Studio Heads from across the globe to discuss and explore thoseopportunities here."Manvendra Shukul- CEO of Lakshya Digital said, "It is a privilege to host this edition of the 'Keywords Game Art Summit' being attended by some of top names in the business globally. Lakshya is a pioneer in the Games Process Outsourcing space in India and we recognized India's potential in Game Art development when we started operations over a decade ago. Seeing global validation of this vision is indeed satisfying and we hope we can contribute to Indian Prime Minister's vision of "Digital India" and "Make in India"