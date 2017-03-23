News By Tag
Master P. Endorses Author "Kimberly D. Worthy" Children Books
Rapper and Mogul endorse the Children Book Volumes of "Poetry Is Not Just Rhyming"
The Atlanta Native met privately with the New Orleans Legend in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he dispensed his incomparable knowledge about the Music Industry, Business Strategies, and Life Lessons. Afterwards, the two discussed the Children Book Volumes and "Master P., " also known as Percy Miller, stated that he is passionate about educating the youth and is all for positive reinforcements and enjoys the messages from the book.
"I was very grateful that Master P took the time to learn about the Poetry Is Not Just Rhyming Brand and also to learn about my Children's Television Pilot called Poetry and Life. He really showed interest and requested that I provide him with further information on the current projects that I am working on for possible collaborations. Being that I have been a fan of his for many years, the thought of working with him is beyond amazing!"
To conclude the meeting, "Master P" recorded a Promo Drop with Kimberly, encouraging fans to go out and purchase their copies of the "Poetry Is Not Just Rhyming" Book Volumes. To view the video, follow the link or view below: https://youtu.be/
To purchase the Volumes of "Poetry Is Not Just Rhyming," follow the link: https://www.amazon.com/
About Kimberly D. Worthy
Kimberly D. Worthy is an Author, Actress, Television Producer and Media Personality. She resides in Atlanta, Ga., loves traveling and all things creative. To learn more about Kimberly D. Worthy, visit www.kimberlydworthy.com or poetryandlife.com.
About Denise S'llure Publishing Company, LLC
Denise S'llure Publishing Company, LLC is an established Company based out of Atlanta, Ga. The company originated solely as a Publishing Company for Written Works, but through the years has evolved into other areas, including Marketing and Television Production.
Contact
Ms. BJ.
