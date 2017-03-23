News By Tag
Clean Ireland Products- Where floor and garden cleaning are no more a challenging task
Find the right & suitable product for your residential and commercial cleaning needs
What machines can you get?
The portal displays varieties of powerful and advanced equipment including hot washer truck, cold washer truck, hydromist carpet & upholstery cleaner, valet aqua wet & dry industrial cleaner, valet tub dry vacuum heap filter, lawn mowers, car wash chemicals, and more.
Why should you choose them?
To get these power washing services cork, contact the Clean Ireland Products as they will serve you the best. The products are manufactured from prestigious brands like Karcher and Nilfisk, generating a solid trust on the customers. With almost three decades of business in this land, this firm has never dissatisfied its customers through its products and services. They have garnered a notable presence and reputation in the cleaning industry. The machines that you will choose will reduce your physical effort to a great extent. You can handle the cleaning process with ease without suffering from physical ache and tiredness.
About The Company- Clean Ireland Products is an Ireland-based cleaning agency that takes care of your floor and garden of your house as well as your office. The main objective of the company is to provide the residents a neat and clean environment, helping them to live in a germ-free environment. The portal brings standard cleaning equipment and tools that can clean the tiles and the garden swiftly without stressing you out. Cleaning requires a lot of physical exertion, but when it is done by the right machines, it takes a little time to clean all the mess. These machines are powerful enough to suck up all the dirt present in the minute pores of the tiles and give a bright looking tile after the cleaning. The garden cleaning equipment easily removes the weeds and unwanted climbers, making your backyard look fresh and appealing.
Check out the contact information given below and call them in the case of your needs.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address- Clean Ireland Products, Belvelly, Cobh, Co Cork
Email- info@cleanireland.net
Contact- 021-4814510/
Website- http://www.clean-
Media Contact
Clean Ireland Products
021-4814510
***@cleanireland.net
