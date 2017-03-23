How To Come To A Resolution In A Divorce Settlement Which Involves Multiple Properties

Most divorces are complicated because of shared financial items or investments but the most difficult thing is how to move forward when you have children and multiple owned properties in foreign countries.

Divorces Can Be Complicated and Costly. Call Saba Lawyers on 1800 722 252.

Contact

Saba Lawyers

1800 722 252

***@sabalawyers.com.au Saba Lawyers1800 722 252

End

-- In one of our recent family law matters our client was 63 years of age and was born in Lebanon. The respondent's wife was born in Lebanon as well, she is 58 years of age. The two met and married in Lebanon, prior to the married the two did not cohabit. Our client migrated over to Australia in 1970 after he married his wife and eventually in 1970 his wife migrated to Australia. They both have five adult children which were born of their marriage. However the two separated on a final basis in Mid-August of 2010 but continued to live under the same roof until our client moved out on the 10of December 2011.During our client's marriage and when the two were living together it was noted that during the time that the two lived together our client had no assets and no liabilities of any significance. Nether die our clients wife at the time of cohabitation did she have any assets or liabilities of any significance.When our client travelled to Australia in 1970, he obtained employment as a cabinet maker. When our client's wife came to Australia they commenced residing in a rented home in Roselands. In early 1972 our client's wife ceased working as she fell pregnant. However she never returned to paid employment. Around 1973 the two jointly bought a house in Greenacre and took out a mortgage together.It should be noted that our client and his wife both owned an apartment and a piece of land in Lebanon. The land was worth $200,000 and the apartment was worth around $540,000.Around 1978 our client and his wife sold their house, the proceeds of the sale went to the Greenacre mortgage. The remaining balance was used to purchase another home in Yagoona, where another mortgage was taken out.The couple both moved and resided in the newly purchased Bankstown home together until, around 1987, our client and his wife sold their Bankstown property. The two bought another two properties which were located in Bankstown and Condell Park. The couple demolished the existing home in Bankstown while residing in the Condell Park property. In 1990, once the Bankstown renovations were complete, then sold their Condell Park property to help pay the mortgage off.The two then sold their Bankstown property in 1996. The two the purchased another property in Yagoona. The couple demolished the property and re built it. The couple and the children decided to rent a home in Condell Park. In 1998 the new home was built, our client and his wife moved in and rented the back half of the property out to create extra income to be paid into the wife's bank account so she could apply these funds to general household expenses.Between August 2010 and December 2011 our client continued to pay all outgoings for the front property and the back property. This included council rates, water rates, mortgage repayments and utility expenses. Our client retied from full time work in January 2011 and from December 2011 to date our client's wife continued to collect the full rental income from the back property and has not accounted to our client in relation to the same.It should be noted that during the couple's marriage, the wife performed the majority of the domestic and household duties. Our client assisted the wife with general cleaning duties and cooking for their children. During the marriage of the two our client was the primary care giver, to the children and his wife. Our client assisted with taking the children to school in the morning, he also cooked meals and prepared snacks for the children.During the separation of the two whilst they were living under the same roof, our client moved from the master bedroom into a spare bedroom. The couple continued living separately in the same dwelling until our client felt for Lebanon in October of 2011. When our client returned to Australia he did not return to the matrimonial home. Our client moved in with his daughter and his husband in Greenacre.Our client and his wife maintained separate social lives and ceased going out together. Between August 2010 and December 2011 the wife received the rent from the back property and generally purchased food and household supplies.Our client currently continues to live with his daughter and son in law in Greenacre. His wife continues to exclusively occupy the front property whilst collecting the rental income from the back property.To finally settle our clients divorce he would like to sell the property which his wife is currently living in and the proceeds of that to be distributed evenly between the pair. Our client also proposed to our law firm that the wife pay the proceeds of sale of the property and a cash adjustment that is equal to one half of the rental income she has collected firm the back property between December 2011 and the date at which these proceedings are concluded.