Hip-Hop Artist Hassan Haze drops new music video "Shivers"
Shivers is a personal conversation about the rappers self doubts, he doubters, what he lives in real time and the what he wants to pass on to his son.
Hassan Haze overcame his adversity and rebounded with his own studio and later taught himself how to record, mix and master. The mind is capable of any and all things. The rawness the listener hears in Shivers is real, it's grit, it's overcoming it's South Central's heart and soul. The odds are stacked against a new artist let alone a conscious one without a label deal. What Hassan lacks he makes up in work ethic and shear determination. One can only see the wave in plain view but lack to see the wave on the horizon. Hassan had a vision of the dapl pipeline and all the frontline soldiers fighting for the millions who will be affected by unclean water. He began a deep meditation and God put some words for them in Shivers. He had another vision about a music video for the song, as it was very UN Los Angeles like with the cold temperatures. He enlisted visual producer Jaa Skillz to help produce the music video by just keeping it simple and introspective. The filming to the video went without interruption taking three nights in the blistering cold (Yes anything below 50 is cold in Los Angeles). When Hassan edited the piece he knew he had a great timeless piece of art.
https://www.youtube.com/
Shivers capture the lonely roller in his thoughts daring to be free. This is Hassan talking himself into greatness. Many people are afraid to have that conversation but Hassan finds it necessary with the climate of today's music. Hassan holds the essence of all the great emcees that never made it. He is the true underdog. The video was shot in Santa Monica, California. The video director is Hassan Haze and the video producer is Jaa Berry.
Do people appreciate art anymore? Do people appreciate consciousness or is the disease to go viral eating at core beliefs. Core beliefs that say hey I won't be dumb or dumb it down to get laughs, likes and views. You have artist who live for now and others who will be immortalized for the commentary they spoke that will resonate with the scholars, the thinkers for generations to come.
