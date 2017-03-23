Hip-Hop Artist Hassan Haze drops new music video "Shivers"

Shivers is a personal conversation about the rappers self doubts, he doubters, what he lives in real time and the what he wants to pass on to his son.

Media Contact

Jaa Berry

2136235431

***@gmail.com Jaa Berry2136235431

End

-- At this time inspiration is running high in the Army Of Thinkers camp, Hassan Haze has been working like a race horse attempting to get his work noticed in an over saturated market of the same ole same. The dumbing down of hip-hop is at a peak and to think people are even checking for substance you have to be half crazy or have enormous faith in your work. Hassan has the latter and his comrades know this about him. When he first heard the soulful Iman Omari track he instantly saved the record because at the time nothing came to mind to write about. Fast forward two springs later as he was going through his beat selection the track spoke to him and the words flowed out in one writing session. He had to get a few things off his chest. Hassan's road to "Neteru Muses" was nowhere near traditional. He had a life long friend with a state of the art studio refused to record him because Hassan didn't have the means to compensate him. He lost his wife because she did not believe in him plus some shortcomings of his own. He spiraled into homelessness but he never stop making music and taking care of his son. The pain is what drives Hassan's creativity, the haters as they say. Hassan has been getting looked over and doubted his entire life. It was time for Hassan to retreat into his shell and come out a butterfly.Hassan Haze overcame his adversity and rebounded with his own studio and later taught himself how to record, mix and master. The mind is capable of any and all things. The rawness the listener hears in Shivers is real, it's grit, it's overcoming it's South Central's heart and soul. The odds are stacked against a new artist let alone a conscious one without a label deal. What Hassan lacks he makes up in work ethic and shear determination. One can only see the wave in plain view but lack to see the wave on the horizon. Hassan had a vision of the dapl pipeline and all the frontline soldiers fighting for the millions who will be affected by unclean water. He began a deep meditation and God put some words for them in Shivers. He had another vision about a music video for the song, as it was very UN Los Angeles like with the cold temperatures. He enlisted visual producer Jaa Skillz to help produce the music video by just keeping it simple and introspective. The filming to the video went without interruption taking three nights in the blistering cold (Yes anything below 50 is cold in Los Angeles). When Hassan edited the piece he knew he had a great timeless piece of art.Hassan Haze ShiversShivers capture the lonely roller in his thoughts daring to be free. This is Hassan talking himself into greatness. Many people are afraid to have that conversation but Hassan finds it necessary with the climate of today's music. Hassan holds the essence of all the great emcees that never made it. He is the true underdog. The video was shot in Santa Monica, California. The video director is Hassan Haze and the video producer is Jaa Berry.Do people appreciate art anymore? Do people appreciate consciousness or is the disease to go viral eating at core beliefs. Core beliefs that say hey I won't be dumb or dumb it down to get laughs, likes and views. You have artist who live for now and others who will be immortalized for the commentary they spoke that will resonate with the scholars, the thinkers for generations to come.