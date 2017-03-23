Hidden Brains Won Prestigious Awards at International Conference on ICT for Intelligent Systems-2017

End

--, a leading Mobile Application Development Company based in India won multiple awards at International Conference on ICT for Intelligent Systems () held at Ahmedabad,India during 25-26March, 2017.The company won awards in two different categoriesHidden Brains believes these awards and accolades are testament to its vision and commitment to innovation and technology excellence, helping organizations of all sizes to drive digital innovation and transformation.Hidden Brains believes this recognition attests its strong capability of turning ideas into innovative, secure and high-performance applications. The company offers a host of services from Application Development, Enterprise Mobility, Cloud Integration, Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things,and Wearables. The company has achieved these prestigious awards based on its technology expertise, domain knowledge, and globalreach, as well as the ability to deliver exceptionally high-quality IT services.Hidden Brains with a dedicated team of more than 375 expert professionals is excited at attaining yet another milestone in its journey. Incepted in 2003, Hidden Brains has delivered 920 mobile applications for clients across 102 countries spanning over 33 industries. The company's impressive client list includes startups, small and midsized businesses to Fortune 500 companies.With commitment to quality and excellence, Hidden Brains has won several awards and accolades such as Best ICT Company 2016, Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India Award 2013 for being the 25th fastest growing company in India, Aegis Graham Bell Award 2012 & 2013, and WQC (World Quality Commitment) 2010.