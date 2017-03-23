 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

YYZ Travel Offers the Luxury of Singapore

 
 
TORONTO - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The journey of a lifetime begins in Singapore. Visit this charming gateway to Asia and be transported to a vibrant world of rich cultures, local flavors, dramatic landscapes and iconic skylines. It's truly the perfect first stop – or finale – on an Asian adventure. Singapore is an English-speaking, multi-cultural country that is the cruise and air hub of Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE HIGHLIGHTS

• Enjoy a 3 Michelin Star rated meal at Joel Robuchon, the famous celebrity chef restaurant located on Sentosa Island, Singapore's tranquil resort island that is also home to the lovely Capella Hotel
• Let the concierge at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore create a personalized itinerary for you on the city's best attractions and activities
• Explore Gardens By the Bay, a spectacular indoor-outdoor garden with the stunning Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and Supertree Grove
• Visit the ArtScience Museum for fascinating exhibitions, hands-on creative workshops and unique, thought-provoking events
• Explore Marina Bay and Singapore River on a nostalgic vessel called a bumboat cruise at night once the city skyline lights up.

EXPERT TIP

A paradise for foodies, Singapore offers 29 Michelin-starred restaurants.  Two of Singapore's food stalls earned a Michelin Star, a first in Michelin Guide's history! Now Singapore is the least expensive place in the world to eat a Michelin Star rated meal for just US$3.00!
*Seabourn: All fares are in U.S. dollars, cruise-only, for new bookings only, per guest, double occupancy, subject to availability. Some suite categories may not be available. Taxes, Fees & Port Expenses of $321 per person are additional. Fares are not combinable with any other offer, may vary by sailing date, are capacity controlled, and are subject to change without prior notice. Complimentary Veranda Suite upgrade on select sailings is subject to availability at time of booking. Upgrade will be reflected in fare paid for selected suite category. Seabourn reserves the right to correct errors. Ships' registry: Bahamas. © 2016 Seabourn. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore:
Based on best available rate, regardless of the number of room nights. All Virtuoso bookings for The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore will be upgraded at time of booking to the next room category, subjected to hotel availability. Virtuoso-exclusive amenities apply. Not to be combined with other promotions. Princess Cruises:Fares are per person, non-air, cruise-only, based on double occupancy and apply to the first two passengers in a stateroom. These fares do not apply to singles or third/fourth-berth passengers. This offer is capacity controlled and may not be combinable with any other public, group or past passenger discount, including onboard credits. Offer is not transferable and is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older and receive this offer. Fares quoted in U.S. dollars. Please refer to your Virtuoso travel agent for terms, conditions and definitions that apply to all bookings. Offer may combine with other offers such as group onboard credits, limited time offers and Military benefits.©2017 Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd. Ships of Bermudan and British registry. All offers may not be available in all markets. All prices shown are per person, based on double occupancy, in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Prices converted from the supplier's local currency are based on the current exchange rate at the time of deployment. Fares do not include taxes or other fees unless otherwise stated. While every care is taken to ensure accuracy, fares, schedules, Virtuoso exclusives, Virtuoso Voyages events and amenities are subject to availability, blackout dates, international currency fluctuations, and may change without notice. Virtuoso Voyages events require a minimum/maximum number of participants and may not be combinable with other offers. Space is limited and other restrictions may apply. See your Virtuoso travel advisor for more details and applicable restrictions. Virtuoso assumes no responsibility for the presentation confirmed within, including errors in pricing. The trademarks VIRTUOSO, the Globe Swirl Logo, SPECIALISTS IN THE ART OF TRAVEL, ORCHESTRATE DREAMS, and RETURN ON LIFE are registered trademarks of Virtuoso, Ltd. has a U.S. copyright registration for the Globe Swirl Logo, ©2000. All rights reserved. Virtuoso California CST# 2069091; TA# 808 – Registered Iowa Travel Agency; Washington UBI # 601 554 183. Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. 367082 03/17

YYZ Travel Group, TICO:#04332359. 7851 Dufferin Street, Suite 100. Thornhill, Ontario L4J 3M4.

*To view the terms and conditions applicable to the product, please click follow https://www.virtuoso.com/campaign/SingleSupplierLanding/T...

To see the list of offers, visit our website: http://www.yyztravel.com/travel-blog/luxury-in-singapore
_____________________________________

Explore the world with YYZ Travel Group. We offer thousands of destinations. Our specialties include tours to the most astonishing places in the world.

YYZ Travel Group is a registered agency with the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) under Ontario Registration #04332359.

