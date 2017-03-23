News By Tag
YYZ Travel Offers the Luxury of Singapore
SINGAPORE HIGHLIGHTS
• Enjoy a 3 Michelin Star rated meal at Joel Robuchon, the famous celebrity chef restaurant located on Sentosa Island, Singapore's tranquil resort island that is also home to the lovely Capella Hotel
• Let the concierge at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore create a personalized itinerary for you on the city's best attractions and activities
• Explore Gardens By the Bay, a spectacular indoor-outdoor garden with the stunning Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and Supertree Grove
• Visit the ArtScience Museum for fascinating exhibitions, hands-on creative workshops and unique, thought-provoking events
• Explore Marina Bay and Singapore River on a nostalgic vessel called a bumboat cruise at night once the city skyline lights up.
EXPERT TIP
A paradise for foodies, Singapore offers 29 Michelin-starred restaurants. Two of Singapore's food stalls earned a Michelin Star, a first in Michelin Guide's history! Now Singapore is the least expensive place in the world to eat a Michelin Star rated meal for just US$3.00!
