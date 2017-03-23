Dr. James Stirbl's Lifetime Achievement Award

Thank you Dr. Stirbl for 44 years of service helping others.

Dr. James Stirbl, MD

--Sano Medical Center is proud to give a Lifetime Achievement Award to their medical director, Dr. James Stirbl, MD, for over 44 years of commitment to the health and welfare of others in his care.Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers tend to be caring, thoughtful individuals, who, as a whole, want to help patients with their mental and physical well-being. Dr. Stirbl is that, and more.A philanthropist of long standing, Dr. Stirbl began his selfless career after graduating from the University Barcelona, Faculty of Medicine, in Barcelona, Spain, in 1973. Since that time, his life work has been spent helping others."One of the things we really respect about Dr. Stirbl is the fact that he seesand just. Your race, color, gender or financial status means nothing to him. He treats every one of his patients exactly the same, with care and respect." –Sano Medical Center.As a multi-lingual speaker of English, Spanish and German, Dr. Stirbl's social and professional relationships within the community are perhaps a little deeper, a little more connected than the average caregiver in the field. As such, he's given 34 years to the Sano Medical Centers in Costa Mesa and Santa Ana, California, helping families stay healthy and strong in these communities.Dr. James Stirbl specializes in Family Medicine (General Practice) providing comprehensive healthcare for individuals and families across all age groups emphasizing disease prevention and health promotion. He is affiliated with CHOC Children's Hospital, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Orange County Global Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.Congratulations, Dr. Stirbl. We are so honored and pleased to present this award for your continuing commitment to our people and communities.