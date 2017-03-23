Platinum network growth underway with opening Albury office to service local business travel needs

Contact

-- Platinum Travel Corporation (Platinum) Director Sarah Szubanski has announced the opening ofto service corporate travel and event management requirements of the rapidly growing business travel market in Albury and the surrounding region.Platinum's newest location is the result of a strategic partnership with Albury based travel professional Jacqui Nelson, with the new business office centrally located for ease of access by clients.Last month Platinum confirmed that business growth would be a key undertaking for Platinum in 2017 with a much-expanded distribution footprint in Australia and New Zealand a priority.Commenting on the announcement, Nelson said, "The establishment of Platinum in Albury is an acknowledgement of the growing demand by local business owners and corporate travellers for access to the latest quality services and resources needed to address all aspects of business travel within Australia and overseas"."Platinum has a well-deserved reputation for innovation and leadership in the delivery of business and corporate travel solutions and services – and these will be available to our local and regionally based clients through Platinum".Nelson continued, "I am especially pleased that Albury is the first location of Platinum's network growth as it is an endorsement of Albury and economy of the surrounding region by a major national business of the calibre of Platinum!"In addition to quality business travel and travel management services, Platinum Albury clients will benefit with regular information events, seminars and networking opportunities and presentations. Representatives from leading airlines, hotel groups, technology providers, etc. will travel to Albury to provide details of the latest updates and developments in their respective fields."We see these information exchanges as an exciting and much appreciatedbenefit to business owners (large and small) and industry professionals of being a Platinum client", said Nelson.Szubanski concluded, "The launch of Platinum in Albury has been a very exciting and successful undertaking and we're looking forward to many more similar successes in the year ahead".Mr Joe PerriJoe Perri & Associates Pty LtdTel/fax: +61 3 9324 0362Mobile: +61 412 112 545Email: jperri@joeperri.com.au