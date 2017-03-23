The Secret Society of The Great Pumpkin, a new book by Van Allen available in book stores now

The Secret Society of The Great Pumpkin is a new book now available through Amazon, iTunes, Smashwords, and Barnes and Noble. Van Allen has written a masterful military thriller that you are sure to find interesting, gripping, and entertaining.

-- One fan's reaction: "Van created a compelling, and very funny, novella. I loved the intense military banter and situations faced by the narrator. I recommend this book for a light hearted but extremely enjoyable read."After serving 21 years in the US Marines, you better believe Captain Van Allen has tons of interesting stories to share.He shared this summary: "This book is my account of my investigation into The Secret Society of the Great Pumpkin, a frightening annual Corps of Cadets Halloween tradition at Texas A&M University...a story of US Marines versus Military Cadets. While stationed at Texas A&M as a Corps Instructor and attending also as a student, I investigated a handful of secret societies at the school as research for my degree in Psychology. The Great Pumpkin is one of the most interesting secret fraternities you'll find.The Secret Society of the Great Pumpkin is a real and secret society of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University. You will never find one former cadet or student or faculty who will admit they've ever heard of it or they know anything about it. To talk about it is to bring forth theand then to find yourself haunted and ostracized by Aggies for the rest of your life. No Aggie would want that."If you have an appreciation for service members, you'll love this book as you look inside secret fraternities, secret orders, secret societies, and the strange crazy things college students get into, not just at Texas A&M, but at universities and colleges all around the world. You'll also love looking in at the lives of US Marines. Think of this story as a well-crafted cross between "" and "".Captain Van Allen will earn your respect with this great story AND his other great books.