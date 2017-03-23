News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tinnitus Relief Product hits NZ
Clinical studies have shown that, unlike all other treatments which have very limited results, over 50% of Antinitus users experienced relief from tinnitus.
Having been involved for more than 25 years in operating audiology clinics, we have come across many clients suffering from tinnitus. For years, we have been searching for an effective treatment for our clients with limited success. This has been particularly close to our heart, as one of our directors has been suffering from tinnitus for over 10 years. When we came across the tinnitus relief patch manufactured by Antinitus AB from Sweden we decided to try it for ourselves, with amazing results. We were so excited of the prospect of the product that we decided to become the importer of the product into New Zealand and are striving to help as many sufferers of this condition as we possibly can.
Origin of the tinnitus relief patch
15 years ago, a research team from Sweden conducted research on how to increase the life cycle of food products by stabilizing cell tissue through phototherapy. One of those involved in this research who suffered from tinnitus decided to test how the light wave therapy worked on himself, as there was no other effective help available. The test yielded positive results and the development of Antinitus patches was initiated.
Our pledge
We do not believe that tinnitus should be a lifelong sufferance for anyone. We will continue our quest to help all of those who are still searching for a solution to this problem. We will however limit our quest to supply only clinically proven medical products or devices.
Antinitus - Tinnitus Relief Patch
Antinitus® is a Swedish innovation in the form of a crescent-shaped patch that can ease the discomfort of tinnitus. The skin-friendly patch is applied behind the ear and is very easy to use. The treatment period is three weeks and the patch is replaced every day for hygienic reasons. The patch releases no substances or drugs and you can live completely normal during the course of treatment. Clinical studies in Sweden show that at least 50 percent experienced relief of their tinnitus discomfort.
You can find more information or purchase directly from our website at https://www.tinnitusreliefstore.co.nz/
Contact
Sophie den Breems
***@tinnitusnz.co.nz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse