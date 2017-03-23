News By Tag
GlobalDroneVideo.com offering national and global commercial drone video & photography services
Businesses, governments and individuals can retain GlobalDroneVideo.com for all of their aerial drone video needs whether for real estate, live events, film and tv commercials, weddings, construction
DRONE VIDEO SERVICES PROVIDED TO FOLLOWING INDUSTRIES:
Real Estate Construction Surveying
Events & Sports Expos & Tradeshows Action Sports/Extreme
Weddings & Celebrations Documentaries Golf Courses & Resorts
Film & Theater Commercials & TV Automotive Reviews
Races & Aerials Search & Rescue 3D Tours & Mapping
Interviews Specialty/
Tourism Reality Shows Family Videos
MAJOR SERVICE METROS:
Los Angeles, Ca Washington, D.C. New York, NY
Las Vegas & Chicago North America South America
UAE & Dubai Asia & Africa Europe & U.K.
London & Paris Canada & Mexico Australia
International Aerial Videography and Photography company headquartered in Irvine, Ca and Washington, D.C. We service all 50 US states along with all accessible global locations including London, Dubai, and Canada.
More about Global Drone Video's Orange County Commercial Drone Services:
Read More About Global Drone Video's Commercial Drone Video service to all 50 states and Global Metropolitans:
Founded by: Josh Bois International Entrepreneur
GLOBAL DIGITAL MARKETING BY:
Emerging Media Partners - International marketing solutions for Entrepreneurs and OTC public companies.
BRAND SPONSORED BY:
2030 Ventures - Global startup accelerator providing growth resources to entrepreneurs including Investor Relations, Crowd Funding, Mentorship and Advisor programs, Seed Capital, Marketing & Technology Services, I.R. Consulting, investor pitch events (real world shark tank) and more.
