GlobalDroneVideo.com offering national and global commercial drone video & photography services

Businesses, governments and individuals can retain GlobalDroneVideo.com for all of their aerial drone video needs whether for real estate, live events, film and tv commercials, weddings, construction
 
 
Global Drone Video Commercial Drone Video Service Company to All 50 States + DC
Global Drone Video Commercial Drone Video Service Company to All 50 States + DC
 
IRVINE, Calif. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Drone Video works with commercial, business, and philanthropic organizations around the country and the world. Contact us for your next aerial video need.

DRONE VIDEO SERVICES PROVIDED TO FOLLOWING INDUSTRIES:

Real Estate  Construction  Surveying
Events & Sports  Expos & Tradeshows  Action Sports/Extreme
Weddings & Celebrations  Documentaries  Golf Courses & Resorts
Film & Theater  Commercials & TV  Automotive Reviews
Races & Aerials  Search & Rescue  3D Tours & Mapping
Interviews  Specialty/Other  Inspections
Tourism  Reality Shows  Family Videos

MAJOR SERVICE METROS:

Los Angeles, Ca  Washington, D.C.  New York, NY
Las Vegas & Chicago  North America  South America
UAE & Dubai  Asia & Africa  Europe & U.K.
London & Paris  Canada & Mexico  Australia

International Aerial Videography and Photography company headquartered in Irvine, Ca and Washington, D.C. We service all 50 US states along with all accessible global locations including London, Dubai, and Canada.

US Cities and Capitals Served With Drone Video:

Alabama & Montgomery
Alaska & Juneau
Arizona & Phoenix
Arkansas & Little Rock
California & Sacramento
Colorado & Denver
Connecticut & Hartford
Delaware & Dover
Florida & Tallahassee
Georgia & Atlanta
Hawaii & Honolulu
Idaho & Boise
Illinois & Springfield

Indiana & Indianapolis
Iowa & Des Moines
Kansas & Topeka
Kentucky & Frankfort
Louisiana & Baton Rouge
Maine & Augusta
Maryland & Annapolis
Massachusetts & Boston
Michigan & Lansing
Minnesota & Saint Paul
North Dakota & Mismarck
Ohio & Columbus
Oklahoma & Oklahoma City

Mississippi & Jackson
Missouri & Jefferson City
Montana & Helena
Nebraska & Lincoln
Nevada & Carson City
New Hampsire & Concord
New Jersey & Trenton
New Mexico & Sante Fe
New York & Albany
North Carolina & Raleigh
Oregon & Salem
Pennsylvania & Harrisburg
Rhode Island & Providence

South Carolina & Columbia
South Dakota & Pierre
Tennessee & Nashville
Texas & Austin
Utah & Salt Lake City
Vermont & Montpelier
Virginia & Richmond
Washington & Olympia
West Virginia & Charleston
Wisconsin & Madison
Wyoming & Cheyenne
Washington, D.C.

ORANGE COUNTY CA CITIES SERVED WITH DRONE VIDEOGRAPHY SERVICES:
Aliso Viejo
Anaheim
Brea
Buena Park
Costa Mesa
Cypress
Dana Point
Fountain Valley
Fullerton

Garden Grove
Huntington Beach
Irvine
Laguna Beach
Laguna Hills
Laguna Niguel
Laguna Woods
La Habra
Lake Forest

Coto De Caza
Rancho Santa Margarita
Mission Viejo
Newport Beach
Orange
Placentia
La Palma
Los Alamitos
San Clemente

Ladera Ranch
San Juan Capistrano, Santa Ana
Seal Beach
Stanton
Tustin
Villa Park
Westminster
Yorba Linda

More about Global Drone Video's Orange County Commercial Drone Services:

http://globaldronevideo.com/orange-county-aerial-video-se...

Read More About Global Drone Video's Commercial Drone Video service to all 50 states and Global Metropolitans:

http://globaldronevideo.com/aerial-video-service-location...

Founded by: Josh Bois International Entrepreneur


GLOBAL DIGITAL MARKETING BY:

Emerging Media Partners - International marketing solutions for Entrepreneurs and OTC public companies.

BRAND SPONSORED BY:

2030 Ventures - Global startup accelerator providing growth resources to entrepreneurs including Investor Relations, Crowd Funding, Mentorship and Advisor programs, Seed Capital, Marketing & Technology Services, I.R. Consulting, investor pitch events (real world shark tank) and more.

Contact
Global Drone Video
Josh Bois
***@globaldronevideo.com
