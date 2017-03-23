TheCamel.co Expands the Duda Doctor Service for Dudamobile and DudaOne Sites

End

-- TheCamel.co, a leading fulfillment partner of dudamobile, launched its duda doctor service earlier this year for dudamobile and dudaone customers that have designed and built sites themselves and might need a little help on finishing it off and getting it live. It has been a great success and helped many customers achieve even greater first web impressions with their duda sites.Now, TheCamel.co expands this service to fulfill the needs of not only duda DIY customers, but also the reseller network of dudaone and dudamobile making it even easier for the designing and building of duda websites.TheCamel.co duda doctor service now offers duda API Integration for duda pros giving them the ability to showcase the duda portfolio, dudamobile preview option and the full duda API package which offers a white label DIY solution for the duda pro customers.In addition, TheCamel.co has also launched its duda widget workshop, designing and creating widgets for dudaone that will make adding even more features to the dudaone sites even easier without having to become a "super coder". TheCamel.co duda widget workshop is already a sought-after service for duda resellers and retail customers who have built their own sites with the duda platform.About TheCamel.coTheCamel.co is a global leader in the design and development of Customer Attraction Programs and is a leading fulfillment partner for the duda platform and its reseller market.