Digital Dog ID Tag Giveaway Ends March 31

March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

WENATCHEE, Wash. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- PetHub, the fastest way to help a lost pet get home again, set a deadline for the conclusion of its free tag giveaway program. "We've given away nearly ten thousand of our free, basic identification tags," said Tom Arnold, Founder of PetHub. "But like all good things, it's coming to an end on March 31."

Arnold is referring to the 1-year experiment started in late March 2016 where anyone wanting a PetHub pet identification tag could get one free at https://www.PetHub.com/FreeTag.

Founded in 2010, PetHub introduced a modern pet identification system allowing a physical ID tag to be linked to a free online profile. Each tag provides three methods of helping a lost pet get home again: 1) calling the free 24-hour, toll-free phone number on the tag and speaking to a real human being, 2) scanning the quick response "QR" code on the tag to view the pet's profile, or, 3) typing in the unique web address (URL) on the tag to access critical emergency information about the animal.

"The program has been a huge success because after people try our basic ID tags, they come back and get our higher end collars, personalized tags, or tags with unique designs," noted Arnold. "Best of all, we are quickly approaching half a million pets on our site and boast an incredible success rate for getting animals back to their families quickly and safely."

Until midnight, Friday, March 31, 2017, PetHub will continue to honor its free tag giveaway program. After that, the tags will return to their retail price of $14.95 plus shipping and handling. To take advantage of the offer before that time, visit https://www.pethub.com/FreeTag.

# # # # #

Founded in February 2010, PetHub introduced the first QR code "Internet of Things" (IOT) pet ID tag, filing multiple hardware and software patents along the way. PetHub's tags link to a free online profile and include a 24x7 toll free number to reach a real human in the U.S. eager to help an animal get back to its family quickly and safely. Optional premium features include instant alerts when a pet is found, GPS mapping of where the pet's tag was scanned, and a database of over 10,000 shelters in North America allowing the pet owner to issue an "Amber Alert"-like announcement to shelters within a 50-mile radius of where their lost pet was last seen. Recognition and awards have been given to PetHub by Dog Fancy Magazine, Pet Business Magazine, Business Insider, and Pet Age Magazine for their innovative and original concept.  Visit https://www.pethub.com/freeTag to get a free PetHub ID tag before March 31, 2017.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgYqQix6mrU



Click to Share