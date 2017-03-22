News By Tag
South Shore Chamber of Commerce names Brilene Faherty to Board of Directors
Having served in a number of capacities throughout the region, Brilene Faherty has been chosen to serve a term on the Board of Directors.
In this role, she will work with Board of Directors Chairman Alan Macdonald and CEO Peter Forman, along with her fellow Directors, to help shape and guide the Chamber's growth and positions on key issues affecting the region. Her responsibilities also will include serving on a committee that explores additional opportunities that the Chamber can create for members and business people in the region.
Faherty, a Quincy native who now resides in Weymouth, recently completed a two-year term as President of the Rockland Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the South Shore Chamber. She is active in numerous organizations, including the South Shore Workforce Investment Board (SSWIB), where she serves as Treasurer. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Quincy Young Professionals, and a member of the South Shore Young Professionals.
She has previously served as an Ambassador for the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Board of Directors of the Quincy Lions Club and the nonprofit Vital Impact; and a member of the Advisory Board of the Quincy Chamber Millennials.
Faherty earned her Masters of Business Administration at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. She graduated, Cum Laude, from Fairfield University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and English. She studied abroad in Florence, Italy and was a member of the Political Science National Honor Society. She is also active in local fundraising efforts for various charities and volunteers with the Quincy Young Professionals at Father Bill's Shelter.
An avid fan of the outdoors, Faherty enjoys golfing, snow skiing, and spending time with her Yellow Labrador, Vida.
She and fiancé Dave Buttomer are planning a July 2017 wedding.
Peter Forman, President and CEO of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, said, "Brilene brings an important perspective and voice to our Board. She devotes countless hours to volunteering to help make the South Shore a better place to live, work and enjoy. She has a strong and proven record of commitment and involvement and we look forward to her assistance as we go forward."
Stoddard Financial is a Quincy, MA firm which helps clients throughout New England identify, plan and execute strategies designed for securing their desired financial future. The firm helps their clients transition income sources with tax efficiency, manage assets to suit their risk preferences and coordinate with their tax and estate planning professionals.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
