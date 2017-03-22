 
News By Tag
* Graphic Novel
* Author
* Free
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Marino
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Is America Ready for a Robot President?

The Friends of Crowell Public Library Meet the Authors Series Meet author Michael Lindsay Wednesday April 19th 7:00 p.m.
 
 
PresidentRob
PresidentRob
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Graphic Novel
* Author
* Free

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* San Marino - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SAN MARINO, Calif. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Friends of Crowell Public Library's Meet the Author! series

continues on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 pm with local author Michael Lindsay who will discuss his new graphic novel, America's First Robot President – President Rob!  He will survey the wild and crazy world of super heroes in today's billion-dollar comic book and movie world. Set in the year 2030, the President Rob graphic novel finds America – and the entire world – struggling desperately to manage the sheer complexity of modern technology.  There are deep concerns that humans cannot handle things anymore.  Countries everywhere start to think about new advances in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence. Could a robot leader be the answer?

For America, the need for a robot president becomes truly urgent.  In the novel, China, Russia, Germany and Brazil are very close to appointing robot presidents. How President Rob gets the job – and what happens to America and the world, will compel readers far and wide.

Michael Lindsay was creative director of his own ad agency in Beverly Hills.  In 20 years, his company helped U.S. Corporations launch 132 new products.  Michael was born in New Zealand and was a sports columnist and artist for the New Zealand Herald, the country's larger newspaper.  He immigrated to the United States at the age of 28.  He and his life, Hildegard, are long time Pasadena residents.  President Rob – America's First Robot President! is Michael's first graphic novel.  Local artist, Joe Oesterle helped substantially with the color and graphics.  And there was considerable strategic advice from Michael's song, Michael Junior, who at one time managed a best-selling Japanese cartoon series in the U.S.

Copies of President Rob – America's First Robot President!  will be available for purchase and signing.  Thanks to the Friends of Crowell Public Library, the authors keep coming!

1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108-2595 ● 626) 300-0777

www.CrowellPublicLibrary.org

Contact
Denise Dobbs
626-300-0777
***@citysanmarino.org
End
Source:
Email:***@citysanmarino.org
Tags:Graphic Novel, Author, Free
Industry:Books
Location:San Marino - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Crowell Public Library News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share