Is America Ready for a Robot President?

The Friends of Crowell Public Library Meet the Authors Series Meet author Michael Lindsay Wednesday April 19th 7:00 p.m.

End

-- The Friends of Crowell Public Library'sseriescontinues on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 pm with local author Michael Lindsay who will discuss his new graphic novel,He will survey the wild and crazy world of super heroes in today's billion-dollar comic book and movie world. Set in the year 2030, the President Rob graphic novel finds America – and the entire world – struggling desperately to manage the sheer complexity of modern technology. There are deep concerns that humans cannot handle things anymore. Countries everywhere start to think about new advances in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence. Could a robot leader be the answer?For America, the need for a robot president becomes truly urgent. In the novel, China, Russia, Germany and Brazil are very close to appointing robot presidents. How President Rob gets the job – and what happens to America and the world, will compel readers far and wide.Michael Lindsay was creative director of his own ad agency in Beverly Hills. In 20 years, his company helped U.S. Corporations launch 132 new products. Michael was born in New Zealand and was a sports columnist and artist for the, the country's larger newspaper. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 28. He and his life, Hildegard, are long time Pasadena residents.is Michael's first graphic novel. Local artist, Joe Oesterle helped substantially with the color and graphics. And there was considerable strategic advice from Michael's song, Michael Junior, who at one time managed a best-selling Japanese cartoon series in the U.S.Copies ofwill be available for purchase and signing. Thanks to the Friends of Crowell Public Library, the authors keep coming!