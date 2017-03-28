News By Tag
Canada's ambassador to South Korea visits UVify R&D centre in Seoul
UVify is a technology company based in San Jose, California with operations the US, UK, Canada, and Korea.
The Ambassador tested Draco, UVify's first product, and learned about the company's endeavors in developing high-performance drones, FPV racing, and other areas as Canada has some of the world's leading resources to foster innovation and the commercialization of emerging technologies.
Ambassador Walsh and trade commissioner toured the UVify facility, met with CEO Hyon Lim and Head of Business Development Robert Cheek, and learned about UVify's plans, such as the partnership with the NDRL, Canada's National Drone Racing League.
The Ambassador's visit provided him with a view of UVify's latest projects and an opportunity to discuss how the company's technology research and development plans would benefit by expanding its operations in Canada.
