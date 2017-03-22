 
Telegenisys Helps Move Real Estate into the Cloud

 
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Telegenisys Inc. (http://www.telegenisys.com) announced today new services to help real estate firms move to new platforms.

The emergence of cloud based realty brokers has offered new ways for real estate agents to connect with clients and offerings in realtime, but many firms are burdened with legacy or ad-hoc systems. Telegenisys Inc. now offers tailored solutions to move entire firms to the new platforms.

Vice President of Operations Henry J. Cobb outlined the procedure: "We examine the firm's current data set then provide a one-stop quote to capture everything they're doing now and reformat it for their new platform. Wherever they're coming from or going to, we'll work with them to package up the data so they can take it with them. Our expertise in data conversion and verification along with our international staff and commitment to quality allow us to deliver results that consistently beat client preconceptions about the cost and difficulty required to move their data."

About Telegenisys Inc.

Telegenisys Inc. is a Delaware corporation having its primary headquarters in California. Telegenisys has been building data bridges for American businesses since its founding in 1994 and today offers a broad spectrum of Business Processing Outsourcing services supporting corporate workstations, urban planning, insurance underwriting and many more.
PR Contact:

Mark Merani
1-(800)-510-9053
mmerani@telegenisys.com
Telegenisys Inc.
5055 Business Center Drive, Ste. 108-223
Fairfield, CA 94534, USA

