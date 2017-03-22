 
South Shore Line expands Bikes on Train Program to weekday trains

 
 
CHESTERTON, Ind. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Now you can ride your bike to work from the train station! The South Shore Line's (SSL) Bikes on Trains program is now being offered on two morning and evening rush-hour weekday trains in addition to select weekend trains. Bike cars will be available on select weekend/holiday and select weekday trains from April through October.

Bike cars are bike rack-equipped in addition to regular seating so that passengers can ride in the car near their bicycle. This year, the program is expanding to include two morning and evening rush-hour weekday trains. Bike-rack equipped train cars are clearly marked with a bike symbol prominently located on the windows of the car. Bikes are not permitted during special Chicago events such as Lollapalozza and the Chicago Air & Water Show.

"The team at the South Shore Line is proud to be providing this expanded service for bicyclists," said Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation. "We want to help people get to and from their jobs, and to encourage people to explore Northwest Indiana and Chicago by bike," she added.

For more information on bike-friendly train schedules, discounts and to plan your trip, please visitmysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android). Passengers wishing to bring their bicycles on the train must comply with the requirements listed on the South Shore Line's website at:www.mysouthshoreline.com/plan-your-trip/bikes-on-trains.

The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.
Source:South Shore Line
