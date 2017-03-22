News By Tag
* Bikes
* Chicago
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
South Shore Line expands Bikes on Train Program to weekday trains
Bike cars are bike rack-equipped in addition to regular seating so that passengers can ride in the car near their bicycle. This year, the program is expanding to include two morning and evening rush-hour weekday trains. Bike-rack equipped train cars are clearly marked with a bike symbol prominently located on the windows of the car. Bikes are not permitted during special Chicago events such as Lollapalozza and the Chicago Air & Water Show.
"The team at the South Shore Line is proud to be providing this expanded service for bicyclists,"
For more information on bike-friendly train schedules, discounts and to plan your trip, please visitmysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android). Passengers wishing to bring their bicycles on the train must comply with the requirements listed on the South Shore Line's website at:www.mysouthshoreline.com/
The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse