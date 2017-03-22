Country(s)
Industry News
EnerTrac Corp Introduces the most powerful 10 inch Scooter motor Available today
With our Liquid Cooling Technology, EnerTrac has solved the always present problem of overheating in outrunner style hub motors.
20KW continuous @ 100 volts 200Amps
30KW Peak
10RPM/volt
Max voltage 160 / nominal 144
Max RPM 1500
EnerTrac has engineered the most reliable hub motor system by conquering the one element that destroys all motors - heat. EnerTrac Corp. worked for years perfecting a liquid cooling system and offers this option in it's complete product line.
EnerTrac Corp. line of Motorcycle Hub motors since 2009 have stood the test of time and miles. Liquid cooling allows for twice the power output and environmental freedom to mount them in any configuration without concern of airflow to cool the motor.
The SC-602-LQ Scooter hub motor also uses Magnetic Ferrofluid to draw heat away from the magnets and into the Liquid cooling system.
The SC-602-LQ represents the most advanced outrunner hub motor on the market today.
Media Contact
Mark Gelbien
mark@enertrac.net
