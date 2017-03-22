 
Industry News





Family Fun Is Focus Of Grand Opening At Riverside Chevrolet Of Jacksonville

 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Jacksonville's newest and fastest growing Chevrolet store is now open on Philips Highway! Riverside Chevrolet of Jacksonville is having their grand opening party on Saturday, April 8th, 2017 from 11 am - 2 pm. The event will take place at Riverside Chevy, 3494 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, FL 32207, and is open to the public.

"Everyone at Riverside Chevy can't wait to kick off the grand opening. We are a family focused dealership, and we want our grand opening celebration to focus on the community and families. We will have a kid zone for the kids including bounce houses, Easter egg hunt, and even pictures with the Easter bunny! We have also invited the Englewood High School Drum Line & Dance Team to perform for us at 12 pm" said Damon Ferguson, General Manager.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the Riverside Chevy staff, tour the all new facility, as well as enjoy free local BBQ, live music, and activities suitable for all ages. For more information and to RSVP, please visit: http://riversidechevyjax.com/grandopening

Riverside Chevrolet is a full-service dealership serving Jacksonville, Orange Park, Atlantic Beach, St. Augustine, and neighboring areas. They feature a large selection of new and used Chevrolet cars and trucks including the Camaro, Cruze, Corvette, Impala, Tahoe, and the Silverado. For more information, visit http://riversidechevyjax.com
