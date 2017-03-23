News By Tag
MacCase Shipping New Leather iPad 9.7 Cases
New leather iPad 9.7 Sleeve designed to protect Apple's latest tablet
"Demand for cases is very high when Apple releases a new product. Our customers demand the best in iPad protection and we can provide it without delay. It feels great to have our new Premium Leather iPad 9.7 Sleeve in stock and shipping as the new iPad 9.7 is released, " explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.
The new Premium Leather iPad9.7 Sleeve is just the first offering from MacCase for the newest Apple tablet. The company plans to release several additional 9.7 cases in the near future. The new Sleeve is available in classic, pebble grain black leather and a raw, unfinished, distressed hide called Vintage. MSRP is $99.95 with a matching leather accessory pouch for the charging cable and other small accessories available for an additional $40.00. More detailed information can be found at the company's website - https://www.mac-
About MacCase
MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple 13" and 15" MacBook Pro Touch Bar laptops and iPad Pro 9.7, 10.5 and 12.9 tablets. MacCase products can be found at Ebags, Unbeatablesales.com, Viomart, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com and MacMall. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.
Media Contact
Jody K. Deane
jody@mac-case.com
