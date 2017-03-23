 
News By Tag
* Leather Ipad 9.7 Cases
* Maccase
* Apple
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carlsbad
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

MacCase Shipping New Leather iPad 9.7 Cases

New leather iPad 9.7 Sleeve designed to protect Apple's latest tablet
 
 
The New MacCase Premium Leather iPad 9.7 Cases
The New MacCase Premium Leather iPad 9.7 Cases
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Leather Ipad 9.7 Cases
* Maccase
* Apple

Industry:
* Computers

Location:
* Carlsbad - California - US

Subject:
* Products

CARLSBAD, Calif. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- MacCase has announced they have their new Premium Leather iPad 9.7 cases in stock and shipping just in time for the release of the newest Apple 9.7 tablet. The new Premium Leather iPad 9.7 Sleeve design is hand crafted from vegetable dyed, ultra soft hides custom fitted to the iPad 9.7. A specially integrated pocket for the Apple Pencil offers industry-leading protection for the $100 stylist.

"Demand for cases is very high when Apple releases a new product. Our customers demand the best in iPad protection and we can provide it without delay. It feels great to have our new Premium Leather iPad 9.7 Sleeve in stock and shipping as the new iPad 9.7 is released, " explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.

The new Premium Leather iPad9.7 Sleeve is just the first offering from MacCase for the newest Apple tablet. The company plans to release several additional 9.7 cases in the near future. The new Sleeve is available in classic, pebble grain black leather and a raw, unfinished, distressed hide called Vintage. MSRP is $99.95 with a matching leather accessory pouch for the charging cable and other small accessories available for an additional $40.00. More detailed information can be found at the company's website - https://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-ipad-cases-s...

About MacCase

MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple 13" and 15" MacBook Pro Touch Bar laptops and iPad Pro 9.7, 10.5 and 12.9 tablets. MacCase products can be found at Ebags, Unbeatablesales.com, Viomart, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com and MacMall. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.

Media Contact
Jody K. Deane
jody@mac-case.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mac-case.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MacCase News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share