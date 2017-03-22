 
United Real Estate | East Carolina Accelerates Growth to Largest Real Estate Office

 
 
United Real Estate | East Carolina
United Real Estate | East Carolina
 
DALLAS - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- United® Real Estate, a fast-growing urban-centric real estate and franchise organization, announced today its franchise, United Real Estate | East Carolina, has achieved the number one office by agent count in Greenville, North Carolina. Agents across Greenville have quickly transitioned and found success with the new agent-centric model where they have the ability to run a truly entrepreneurial real estate business. With tools and services such as full brokerage support, training, technology, marketing, 100-percent commission model and access to a national referral network, United Real Estate | East Carolina has a competitive solution to develop top-performing agents and has attained success, brand awareness and rapid market growth in its first two years.

With more than 10 years in the real estate industry, Dan and Jennifer Jenkins, owners of United Real Estate | East Carolina, saw the ability to grow their business and change broker-agent relationship in the Greenville market with United's innovative model. When United Real Estate | East Carolina joined the United network in November of 2014, there were fourteen agents with the company and now through United's blueprint process the company has grown to nearly 50 agents in less than two years.

"From the moment we were presented with the United model, we knew it was going to be the avenue to take us to the next level," said Dan Jenkins. "Becoming the first United franchise to be number one in our market for agent count is a goal Jennifer and I set for ourselves and we are excited to have reached in such a short timeframe. We are proud to be a part of this company and bring quality training, technology and service to our agents to help them find success. We are agent-focused and I think the Greenville agents recognize that and want to be a part of it. Keeping 100% of their hard earned commission doesn't hurt either! Big things are happening at United Real Estate | East Carolina and 2017 is going to be record breaking!"

"Our company vision is to become a market leader in agent count and transaction count and we are seeing success in our network across the country," said President of United Real Estate, Peter Giese. "Greenville, North Carolina is the first market where we have achieved the top office in agent count. In addition, the Dan Jenkins team was awarded our top team in total transactions closed in the United network for 2016.  When you combine the model with the passion and commitment Dan and Jennifer bring to the table, it is no surprise this office has reached number one in the East Carolina market and we look forward to their continued success in 2017."

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate | East Carolina at 252-412-2338 or visit JoinUnitedEC.com

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 50 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.
