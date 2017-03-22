News By Tag
United Real Estate | East Carolina Accelerates Growth to Largest Real Estate Office
With more than 10 years in the real estate industry, Dan and Jennifer Jenkins, owners of United Real Estate | East Carolina, saw the ability to grow their business and change broker-agent relationship in the Greenville market with United's innovative model. When United Real Estate | East Carolina joined the United network in November of 2014, there were fourteen agents with the company and now through United's blueprint process the company has grown to nearly 50 agents in less than two years.
"From the moment we were presented with the United model, we knew it was going to be the avenue to take us to the next level," said Dan Jenkins. "Becoming the first United franchise to be number one in our market for agent count is a goal Jennifer and I set for ourselves and we are excited to have reached in such a short timeframe. We are proud to be a part of this company and bring quality training, technology and service to our agents to help them find success. We are agent-focused and I think the Greenville agents recognize that and want to be a part of it. Keeping 100% of their hard earned commission doesn't hurt either! Big things are happening at United Real Estate | East Carolina and 2017 is going to be record breaking!"
"Our company vision is to become a market leader in agent count and transaction count and we are seeing success in our network across the country," said President of United Real Estate, Peter Giese. "Greenville, North Carolina is the first market where we have achieved the top office in agent count. In addition, the Dan Jenkins team was awarded our top team in total transactions closed in the United network for 2016. When you combine the model with the passion and commitment Dan and Jennifer bring to the table, it is no surprise this office has reached number one in the East Carolina market and we look forward to their continued success in 2017."
Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate | East Carolina at 252-412-2338 or visit JoinUnitedEC.com
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/
