News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hollywood's Jerry Pam Opens the Envelope to Oscar History and Promotions With His New Biography
Hollywood's foremost film publicist rolls out a red carpet behind-the-scenes of his fifty years directing Oscar ballyhoo and Hollywood hoopla.
Jerry's campaigns opened the envelope to Oscar history and promotions. Public relations can make or break an actor's career, and an Oscar win can raise a performer up on an enviable yet sometimes shaky pedestal. Follow Jerry's A-Z journey among famous stars, directors, and producers along the yellow-brick road to Oscarland.
His professional relationships were friendly, fun, and rewarding, from his early days at MGM working with Howard Keel, Roger Moore, Greer Garson, Clark Gable, Debbie Reynolds, James Stewart, Katharine Hepburn, and Gene Kelly, to his later work with The Beatles promoting A Hard Day's Night, Help!, and all their Los Angeles concerts.
Thanks to Jerry, you first heard of Last Tango in Paris, American Graffiti, The Conversation, Shampoo, Midnight Express, Apocalypse Now, Dick Tracy, Cinema Paradiso, Unforgiven, Life is Beautiful, and Shakespeare in Love.
Jerry's masterful promotions brought also you Marilyn Monroe, Michael Caine, Robert Stack, Stephen Boyd, Ingrid Bergman, Elizabeth Taylor, Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn, Jack Lemmon, George Kennedy, Sir Roger Moore, Sir Michael Caine, and many others.
Jerry Pam's spotlight beams once more on Hollywood's Golden Age. Return with him to the days when movies were magic.
Illustrated with over 70 photographs, many previously unpublished, plus an exhaustive A-Z of his clients and movies.
#####
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com
For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.
Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)
Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.
BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/
Contact
Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse